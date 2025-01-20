Who Is Rev. Lorenzo Sewell? Detroit Pastor Selected Pastor For Inauguration Prayer

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell, senior pastor of 180 Church in Detroit, will deliver one of the benedictions at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Sewell’s role holds deep personal and historical significance, aligning with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the realization of King's dream for racial equality.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell, senior pastor of 180 Church in Detroit, has been selected to deliver one of the four benedictions during Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 in Washington, D.C. Sewell, a Detroit native, was chosen for the honor, which comes with a significant personal and historical meaning.

A Dream Fulfilled

The timing of Sewell’s role in the inauguration carries additional significance this year, as it coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Reflecting on this, Sewell told MLive, “For me, the benediction or the blessing coincides with the dream, with King’s dream, being fulfilled.” He emphasized how the opportunity to pray at the inauguration is a realization of King’s vision. “That someone like me would have an opportunity to pray at the 47th president’s inauguration surely fulfills King’s dream,” he added.

Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered in 1963, envisioned a future of racial equality and justice, where individuals would be judged by their character rather than the color of their skin. Sewell’s participation in the event adds a personal connection to this dream of unity.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell Hosted Trump At His Church

Sewell’s journey to this moment began in June when he hosted then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his church for a campaign event and roundtable discussion. It was during this visit that Sewell’s unscripted prayer left a lasting impression on Trump.

“We prayed for him, and it wasn’t a scripted prayer,” Sewell explained. “That was impressive to him because he said that he always asks pastors to pray for him, but many of them feel caught off guard and are unable to pray off the cuff.” Trump was so moved by the prayer that he promised Sewell he would be present at the inauguration. “He shook my hand and said, ‘At the inauguration, you’ll be there.’”

Sewell didn’t give the promise much thought again until Trump’s victory. To his surprise, Sewell was contacted by Trump’s team weeks later, confirming his role in the inauguration.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell: A Rapid Rise to Prominence

Sewell’s encounter with Trump had a profound impact on his visibility. Hosting the former president at his church catapulted him from being a well-known local pastor to an internationally recognized figure. Since the visit, Sewell has traveled extensively, delivering opening prayers at Trump’s events and participating in Republican gatherings across the U.S. He even gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in July.

Growing up on the east side of Detroit, Sewell faced significant challenges. His father was incarcerated for murder, and before finding his calling as a pastor in 1999, Sewell was involved in a life of crime as a “street pharmacist,” or drug dealer.

A Lifelong Republican and Supporter of Trump

Sewell views his transformation from a troubled past to a position of honor at the inauguration as evidence of God’s existence and grace.

Sewell, who has been a lifelong Republican, has supported Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, despite many of his parishioners identifying as Democrats. His steadfast political beliefs align with his personal faith, and he continues to play a prominent role within the broader Republican Party.

