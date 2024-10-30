After Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez To Endorse Kamala Harris In A Bid To Woo Hispanic Voters In Nevada

Lopez, along with singer Ricky Martin and reggaeton star Bad Bunny, recently shared Harris’s campaign video for Puerto Rican voters on their social media platforms, reaching millions of followers and adding momentum to her message.

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to join Vice President Kamala Harris at a high-profile rally in Las Vegas, aiming to boost Hispanic voter turnout in Nevada as the election reaches its final stretch, Harris’s team announced on Tuesday, October 30.

Jennifer Lopez To Endorse Kamala Harris

The 55-year-old singer and actress, celebrated by fans worldwide, joins other Puerto Rican celebrities in supporting Harris, after a speaker at a recent Donald Trump rally controversially referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Lopez won’t be performing at the Thursday event—music will be provided by the popular Mexican pop-rock band Mana—but will instead emphasize the importance of voting in the swing state and explain her reasons for endorsing Harris.

In a campaign season marked by celebrity-backed rallies, Harris has received support from major artists, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Pink, and Bruce Springsteen. The rally is one of several “When We Vote We Win” events across key battleground states, designed to motivate the few remaining undecided voters in an election race that remains highly competitive.

“These artists are influential voices for millions of Americans, through music, social media, and beyond,” the Harris-Walz campaign noted. “Their support underscores the critical stakes of this election and helps to inspire and mobilize people to vote.”

Lopez, along with singer Ricky Martin and reggaeton star Bad Bunny, recently shared Harris’s campaign video for Puerto Rican voters on their social media platforms, reaching millions of followers and adding momentum to her message.

Beyonce’s Endorsement For Kamala Harris

In a display of support for Vice President Kamala Harris, pop superstar Beyoncé made a rare political appearance at a rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday that focused on abortion rights. Accompanied by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé addressed the audience, highlighting the significance of the upcoming election.

“I’m not here as a celebrity or a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé stated. “A mother who is deeply concerned about the world my children and all of our children will inhabit—a world where we have the right to make choices about our bodies and where we stand united.”

