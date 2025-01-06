Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Appeals Hush Money Case Conviction, Seeks Delay In Sentencing

Former President Donald Trump has filed an appeal against Judge Juan Merchan’s rulings that dismissed his efforts to overturn his conviction in the hush money case.

Donald Trump Appeals Hush Money Case Conviction, Seeks Delay In Sentencing

Former President Donald Trump has filed an appeal against Judge Juan Merchan’s rulings that dismissed his efforts to overturn his conviction in the hush money case. Trump’s legal team is also requesting a stay on his sentencing, currently scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2025.

The appeal coincides with a significant moment for Trump, as he is set to be certified as the winner of the 2024 presidential election. This comes exactly four years after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Judge Rejects Immunity Argument

On Friday, Judge Merchan rejected Trump’s argument that his conviction should be dismissed on the grounds of his re-election as president. While Merchan confirmed that Trump would not face jail time, the sentencing in the hush money case remains on the docket.

Trump’s lawyers contend that sentencing should be postponed until all appeals concerning presidential immunity are resolved. Their legal filing asserts that the case is baseless and should never have been brought to court.

“The Court should vacate the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, and suspend all further deadlines in the case until President Trump’s immunity appeals are fully and finally resolved,” the filing states.

The Hush Money Case

In May 2024, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. These charges stem from payments made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to reimburse a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The payment was allegedly made to prevent Daniels from disclosing an affair with Trump before the 2016 election—a claim Trump denies.

The case has seen multiple delays, with the initial sentencing set for July 2024. It was postponed to allow the Supreme Court to rule on matters of presidential immunity. Last month, however, Judge Merchan dismissed Trump’s renewed argument for immunity and moved forward with the case.

Trump’s legal team has asked Judge Merchan to respond to their request for a stay by Monday afternoon. The appeal and efforts to delay sentencing reflect Trump’s broader legal strategy to challenge the charges using his position as president-elect.

As the sentencing date looms, the case remains a focal point of legal and political scrutiny, raising questions about the balance between presidential responsibilities and accountability under the law.

Also Read: South Korea’s Anti-Corruption Agency Requests For Police Assistance To Detain Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

Filed under

donald trump Seeks Delay In Sentencing

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Did Justing Trudeau Resign? All You Need To Know

Why Did Justing Trudeau Resign? All You Need To Know

Elon Musk Reacts To Justin Trudeau’s Resignation: ‘2025 Is Looking Good’ As Global Political Shifts Unfold

Elon Musk Reacts To Justin Trudeau’s Resignation: ‘2025 Is Looking Good’ As Global Political Shifts...

Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation: What It Means For Canada-India Relations?

Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation: What It Means For Canada-India Relations?

Trudeau Resigns: Could Pierre Poilievre Be Canada’s Next Prime Minister? Who Is Pierre Poilievre?

Trudeau Resigns: Could Pierre Poilievre Be Canada’s Next Prime Minister? Who Is Pierre Poilievre?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Entertainment

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox