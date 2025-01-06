Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
South Korea’s Anti-Corruption Agency Requests For Police Assistance To Detain Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to seek a new court order to extend Yoon’s detention period, according to the police.

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency has requested police assistance in detaining impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after its investigators were unable to secure his custody following a lengthy standoff with his presidential security team last week.

Both the agency and the police confirmed the request on Monday, just before the one-week detention warrant for Yoon was set to expire.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to seek a new court order to extend Yoon’s detention period, according to the police.

The Seoul Western District Court had initially issued a warrant for Yoon’s detention on December 31, after he failed to comply with multiple requests from investigators to be questioned.

The anti-corruption agency, which is working alongside police and military investigators, is considering rebellion charges following an incident on December 3, when President Yoon, frustrated by his policies being blocked by a legislature controlled by the liberal opposition, declared martial law and sent troops to surround the National Assembly.

