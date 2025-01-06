After more than nine years in office, the ruling Liberals face waning public support, voter fatigue, and criticism over high living costs and a persistent housing crisis.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to step down as leader of the Liberal Party, according to local media reports on Sunday. While the exact timing of his resignation remains uncertain, it is anticipated to occur before a crucial national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

Uncertainty Around His Departure Timeline

As reported by The Globe and Mail, sources suggest it is unclear whether Trudeau will vacate the position immediately or remain as prime minister until a new leader is chosen.

Trudeau’s anticipated decision comes amidst growing dissatisfaction with his leadership. After more than nine years in office, the ruling Liberals face waning public support, voter fatigue, and criticism over high living costs and a persistent housing crisis.

Calls for Trudeau’s resignation have intensified within his own party, with some legislators urging a leadership change to reinvigorate their chances in the next election.

Party in Crisis

Last month, over 50 Liberal MPs from Ontario reportedly held a call and concluded that Trudeau needed to step down. Chandra Arya, a known Trudeau ally, stated that a change in leadership is the only viable option.

Further compounding the party’s troubles, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned in December following a policy disagreement. Meanwhile, opposition parties have signaled their intention to unite against the minority Liberal government.

Trudeau’s Political Journey

Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party in 2013, taking over during a period of crisis when the party had fallen to third place in the House of Commons. Despite his initial success, the Liberals are now projected to suffer a significant defeat in the federal election, which must be held by late October.

Several contenders are expected to vie for the leadership role, including:

Chrystia Freeland – Former Finance Minister

Mélanie Joly – Foreign Affairs Minister

François-Philippe Champagne – Innovation Minister

Mark Carney – Former Governor of the Bank of Canada

Trudeau’s resignation, if confirmed, marks a pivotal moment for the Liberal Party as it faces mounting challenges ahead of the next election.