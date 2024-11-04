Donald Trump Unveils 20 Core Promises to Make America Great Again: Check Full List Here

In 2022, Trump began sharing videos and statements under the name Agenda47. As Democrats raised concerns about Project 2025, the Republican National Committee presented its formal platform, which Trump introduced alongside his "20 Core Promises to Make America Great Again."

Donald Trump has unveiled a set of “20 Core Promises to Make America Great Again,” outlining his main objectives as the 2024 election approaches. These promises span key areas such as immigration, economic reform, national security, and public safety.

In 2022, Trump began sharing videos and statements under the name Agenda47. As Democrats raised concerns about Project 2025, the Republican National Committee presented its formal platform, which Trump introduced alongside his “20 Core Promises to Make America Great Again.”

Below is a summary of his commitments:

Enhance Border Security

Implement comprehensive strategies for securing the border and effectively managing immigration.

Initiate Large-Scale Deportations

Conduct significant deportation efforts.

Tackle Inflation

Implement measures to control inflation and ease the cost of living for Americans.

Lead Global Energy Production

Position the U.S. as the top producer of energy worldwide.

Reinvigorate American Manufacturing

Halt outsourcing and transform the U.S. into a major hub for manufacturing.

Cut Taxes for Workers

Introduce significant tax relief for workers and eliminate taxes on tips.

Defend Constitutional Rights

Safeguard essential freedoms, such as free speech, religious liberty, and the right to bear arms.

Foster Global Stability

Strive to prevent major conflicts, restore peace in Europe and the Middle East, and build a robust national missile defense.

End Government Overreach

Prevent the misuse of governmental power against citizens.

Address Crime and Drug Trafficking

Combat crime, dismantle drug cartels, address gang violence, and hold violent offenders accountable.

Revitalize Urban Areas: Rebuild and enhance cities, including Washington D.C., for greater safety and livability.

Strengthen Military Power: Modernize and reinforce the military to maintain its position as the world’s top force.

Preserve the U.S. Dollar’s Global Role

Ensure that the U.S. dollar remains the world’s primary reserve currency.

Protect Social Security and Medicare

Guarantee Social Security and Medicare benefits without changes or an increase in retirement age.

Reconsider Vehicle Regulations

Roll back the electric vehicle mandate and reduce unnecessary regulations.

Limit Federal Funding for Certain Educational Content

Stop federal funding for schools that promote divisive or inappropriate material, such as radical gender ideology.

Promote Fairness in Sports

Maintain gender-based divisions in sports to ensure fair competition.

Address Extremism on College Campuses

Remove pro-Hamas extremist influences and promote a patriotic educational environment.

Secure the Election Process

Enhance election security with measures like voter ID requirements, same-day voting, and paper ballots.

Drive National Unity and Success

Strive for national unity and new levels of achievement and progress.