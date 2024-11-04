Election 2024: How Close Are Races In Key States For Trump And Harris? Major Pollster Reveals Final Battleground

The final New York Times/Siena College Battleground poll reveals a tight race in key states ahead of Election Day, with Trump leading in Arizona and Harris ahead in others.

As the countdown to the 2024 election reaches its final days, the latest New York Times/Siena College Battleground poll highlights a fiercely competitive landscape across critical swing states. With both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris neck and neck, voters are left anticipating what could be one of the closest elections in recent history.

The final battleground poll indicates that Trump is leading Harris in Arizona, while Harris holds narrow leads in key states including Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Wisconsin. The poll shows a tie in Michigan and Pennsylvania, emphasizing the uncertainty and intensity surrounding the upcoming vote.

According to Siena Research, the margin in these battleground states is “too close to call,” reflecting the highly charged political atmosphere as Election Day approaches.

State-By-State Breakdown

In Arizona, Trump has established a slim lead over Harris, garnering 49% of the votes compared to Harris’s 45%. This position makes Arizona a critical focal point for both campaigns as they rally support from undecided voters.

Conversely, Harris has edged ahead in several other key states. In Georgia, she leads by a single point at 48% to Trump’s 47%. North Carolina shows a similar scenario with Harris leading by two points (48% to 46%). The margins in Nevada and Wisconsin are also tight, with Harris leading by three points (49% to 46%) in Nevada and two points (49% to 47%) in Wisconsin.

The dynamics in Michigan and Pennsylvania are particularly notable, with both states currently showing a deadlock between the two candidates, highlighting the importance of voter turnout and engagement in these regions.

National Trends And Real Clear Politics Insights

The New York Times/Siena College poll aligns with trends observed in the Real Clear Politics polling average, which indicates that Trump maintains a 2.9-point lead in Arizona, a 1.2-point lead in Nevada, and smaller leads in Pennsylvania (0.3 points), North Carolina (1.4 points), and Georgia (2.3 points).

Harris, on the other hand, leads by 0.3 points in Wisconsin and 0.6 points in Michigan. These figures demonstrate the volatility of voter sentiments leading up to the election, as small fluctuations in polling numbers can significantly influence the final outcome.

Senate Race Dynamics

In addition to the presidential race, the New York Times/Siena College poll also assessed Senate races within the battleground states. The findings reveal a strong position for Democratic candidates such as Rep. Ruben Gallego in Arizona, Elissa Slotkin in Michigan, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Sen. Jacky Rosen in Nevada, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin. Each of these candidates is leading in their respective races, while no Republican candidates are reported to hold a lead, indicating a potential shift in the Senate landscape.

The comprehensive New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted with a substantial sample size of 7,879 voters across seven battleground states from October 24 to November 2. The margin of error varies by state, with plus or minus 3.4 percentage points in Arizona, 4.1 points in Georgia, and 3.7 points in Michigan. North Carolina and Nevada show margins of 3.6 points, while Pennsylvania has a margin of 2.9 points, and Wisconsin reflects a margin of 3.4 points.

