Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kamala Harris’ Michigan Rally: A Bid for Arab and Muslim American Votes Amidst the Gaza Conflict

Kamala Harris took to Michigan this past Sunday, aiming to galvanize support among Arab American and Muslim American communities

Kamala Harris’ Michigan Rally: A Bid for Arab and Muslim American Votes Amidst the Gaza Conflict

Kamala Harris took to Michigan this past Sunday, aiming to galvanize support among Arab American and Muslim American communities—a critical constituency as the U.S. 2024 presidential election draws near. With polls showing a close race in Michigan, Harris made a strong appeal to voters at Michigan State University, pledging to prioritize an end to the ongoing Gaza conflict if elected. Her pledge resonated amid rising dissatisfaction from Michigan’s Muslim population over the Biden administration’s stance on the Israel-Gaza war, as many Arab Americans feel alienated by current policies, sparking support shifts towards third-party candidate Jill Stein.

Harris’ Message: Peace and Unity

Addressing the audience, Harris emphasized a humanitarian stance, vowing to “do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza” while promoting Palestinian rights to “dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination.” The vice president refrained from mentioning her primary opponent by name, focusing instead on a “fresh start” for America, where divisions give way to unity.

Strategic Importance of Michigan’s Arab and Muslim Voters

The state’s approximately 240,000 registered Muslim voters could swing the election. While these groups largely supported Biden in 2020, recent polling suggests a significant defection towards alternative candidates due to dissatisfaction with the administration’s handling of Gaza, as well as social conservatism issues. Some Michigan leaders, including Hamtramck’s mayor, have endorsed Donald Trump, viewing him as better aligned with their values.

Harris’ Challenge and Potential Path Forward

While some leaders, such as Wa’el Alzayat of Emgage, suggest Muslim voters may ultimately back Kamala Harris, her campaign faces hurdles in convincing them of her commitment to peace. Analysts observe that Harris must now carefully balance her message to appeal to this critical voting bloc, whose support could determine Michigan’s crucial electoral votes.

ALSO READ: 2024 US Presidential Race: Billionaire Backs Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Campaigns

Filed under

arab Gaza conflict Kamala Harris Michigan Rally Muslim American Votes
Advertisement

Also Read

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp/Facebook Statuses To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp/Facebook Statuses To Share With Your...

India-China Disengagement Is A Welcome Move Says EAM Jaishankar

India-China Disengagement Is A Welcome Move Says EAM Jaishankar

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox