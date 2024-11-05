Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Georgia Poll Worker Arrested For Threatening Bomb Attack

A Georgia poll worker was arrested for mailing a bomb threat to election staff. Nicholas Wimbish, 25, faces multiple charges for his alarming actions.

Georgia Poll Worker Arrested For Threatening Bomb Attack

In a shocking incident just ahead of the elections, a Georgia poll worker has been arrested for sending a threatening letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent. Nicholas Wimbish, a 25-year-old resident of Milledgeville, is facing serious charges, including mailing a bomb threat and making false statements to federal authorities.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Wimbish, he was serving as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office on October 16 when he got into a verbal dispute with a voter. Following this confrontation, Wimbish conducted an online search to find out what personal information about him was publicly accessible. The next day, he mailed a letter that was deceptively crafted to appear as if it originated from a disgruntled voter.

The letter contained alarming statements suggesting that Wimbish was engaged in improper election activities, such as “conspiring votes” and “distracting voters.” More disturbingly, it included threats against fellow poll workers, stating, “You should look over your shoulder,” and claimed that he had identified the home addresses of the election workers. The message concluded ominously with a note referencing a “boom toy” at the early voting location and advising caution.

Charges And Possible Penalties

Wimbish has been charged with multiple offenses, including mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information regarding a bomb, and sending a threatening letter. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The case is being pursued by Trial Attorney Jacob R. Steiner from the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Will R. Keyes for the Middle District of Georgia. The announcement of these charges was made by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri and U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

Ongoing Investigation

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office is currently handling the investigation, which is part of a larger initiative by the Justice Department known as the Election Threats Task Force. This task force was established in June 2021 by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to address the increasing threats of violence against election workers.

The Justice Department remains committed to ensuring that all election personnel can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or violence. The task force collaborates closely with election officials and law enforcement at state and local levels to investigate any allegations of threats against election workers.

The task force also comprises various divisions within the Justice Department, including the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, Civil Rights Division, National Security Division, and key interagency partners such as the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

MUST READ | Are Russia And Iran ACTUALLY Trying To Interfere In U.S. Elections As Intelligence Agencies Claim?

Filed under

Bomb Threat Georgia US ELECTION us president election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox