Georgia Poll Worker Arrested For Threatening Bomb Attack

In a shocking incident just ahead of the elections, a Georgia poll worker has been arrested for sending a threatening letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent. Nicholas Wimbish, a 25-year-old resident of Milledgeville, is facing serious charges, including mailing a bomb threat and making false statements to federal authorities.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Wimbish, he was serving as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office on October 16 when he got into a verbal dispute with a voter. Following this confrontation, Wimbish conducted an online search to find out what personal information about him was publicly accessible. The next day, he mailed a letter that was deceptively crafted to appear as if it originated from a disgruntled voter.

The letter contained alarming statements suggesting that Wimbish was engaged in improper election activities, such as “conspiring votes” and “distracting voters.” More disturbingly, it included threats against fellow poll workers, stating, “You should look over your shoulder,” and claimed that he had identified the home addresses of the election workers. The message concluded ominously with a note referencing a “boom toy” at the early voting location and advising caution.

Charges And Possible Penalties

Wimbish has been charged with multiple offenses, including mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information regarding a bomb, and sending a threatening letter. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The case is being pursued by Trial Attorney Jacob R. Steiner from the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Will R. Keyes for the Middle District of Georgia. The announcement of these charges was made by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri and U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

Ongoing Investigation

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office is currently handling the investigation, which is part of a larger initiative by the Justice Department known as the Election Threats Task Force. This task force was established in June 2021 by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to address the increasing threats of violence against election workers.

The Justice Department remains committed to ensuring that all election personnel can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or violence. The task force collaborates closely with election officials and law enforcement at state and local levels to investigate any allegations of threats against election workers.

The task force also comprises various divisions within the Justice Department, including the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, Civil Rights Division, National Security Division, and key interagency partners such as the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

MUST READ | Are Russia And Iran ACTUALLY Trying To Interfere In U.S. Elections As Intelligence Agencies Claim?