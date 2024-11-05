Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
we-woman
Harris Hits The Streets In Pennsylvania Ahead Of Election Day

Harris spent Monday night in Reading, meeting with local residents and personally knocking on doors in an effort to connect with voters in the final hours before the polls opened.

Harris Hits The Streets In Pennsylvania Ahead Of Election Day

On the eve of Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris took to the streets of Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state, to rally voters and secure support for her campaign. Harris spent Monday night in Reading, meeting with local residents and personally knocking on doors in an effort to connect with voters in the final hours before the polls opened.

A Personal Touch in Reading

Harris made a stop in a residential neighborhood, where she met a family and shared a brief, warm exchange with their adult son, whose name was also Cole—a coincidence that drew a smile. In a video posted to her social media platform X, Harris emphasized the importance of direct voter outreach, saying, “Took some time today to hear from voters in Pennsylvania and ask for their support.”

During her visit, Harris greeted a woman at her doorstep and told her, “I just wanted to come by and say, ‘I hope to earn your vote.’” The woman, already an apparent supporter, replied, “You’ve got my vote already.”

A Tight Race in Pennsylvania

With the election looming, Pennsylvania remains one of the most pivotal states that could determine the outcome of the presidential race. Recent polling shows a tight contest, with Harris trailing former President Donald Trump by just 0.7 points. In The Hill’s average of polls, Harris has 48% of voter support compared to Trump’s 48.7%, making Pennsylvania a key battleground in the race for the White House.

As the clock ticks down to Election Day, Harris’s door-to-door efforts are part of the broader campaign push to energize voters and close the gap in this critical state.

Democrat donald trump Kamla harris Pennsylvania Republic US Election 2024
