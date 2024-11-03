Here’s Why FCC Commissioner Is Upset Over Kamala Harris’ SNL Appearance

Kamala Harris made a surprise cameo in SNL alongside comedian Maya Rudolph, who has portrayed the vice president in past seasons.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr has publicly called out Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent surprise cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL) as a violation of the agency’s Equal Time rule.

Carr, known for his Republican leanings and appointed by both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, took to the social platform X to voice his concerns.

Harris’ SNL Appearance Raises Eyebrows

On the November 2 episode of SNL, Harris appeared alongside comedian Maya Rudolph, who has portrayed the vice president in past seasons.

In the opening sketch, the vice president and her impersonator engaged in a playful mirror scene, with Harris making light jabs seemingly aimed at former President Donald Trump. Referencing a recent video of Trump struggling to open a garbage truck door at a rally, Harris quipped to Rudolph, “You can do something your opponent can’t do – you can open doors.”

The episode marked Harris’ first appearance on the iconic late-night show, joining a list of politicians who have previously appeared, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, and Trump himself.

What are Commissioner Carr’s Concerns?

Carr expressed his belief that Harris’ appearance on the show violated the FCC’s Equal Time rule. “This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule,” he wrote in response to an Associated Press post announcing Harris’ appearance.

Carr added that the purpose of the rule is to prevent broadcasters from using public airwaves for partisan gains, especially during an election cycle.

“The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct — a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election. Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns,” Carr argued.

The Equal Time Rule Explained

The Equal Time rule, part of the Communications Act of 1934, mandates that if a broadcast station provides air time to one political candidate, it must offer comparable time to opposing candidates upon request. However, there are notable exceptions to this rule, such as appearances on news programs, interviews, and talk shows that may not trigger the provision.

A spokesperson for the FCC noted that while Carr’s remarks were notable, the agency has not officially received any complaints related to Harris’ SNL cameo nor made any determinations about the show violating the Equal Time rule.

SNL’s Lorne Michaels’ Stance on Candidate Appearances

SNL’s executive producer Lorne Michaels has acknowledged the complexities surrounding political appearances on the show. In an interview with *The Hollywood Reporter* earlier in the election season, Michaels clarified that neither Harris nor Trump would appear on SNL during the 2024 election cycle due to legal constraints.

“You can’t bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions,” Michaels explained. He highlighted that offering air time to all candidates, including minor ones on ballots in only a few states, would be “really complicated.”

Trump Takes A Jibe

The Trump campaign seized the moment to criticize Harris’ appearance, suggesting it was emblematic of a campaign that had run out of ideas. “Harris has nothing substantive to offer the American people, so that’s why she’s living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity.”

Some viewers also pointed out that Harris’ sketch seemed reminiscent of a 2015 sketch featuring Trump and then-SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Conservative radio host Ari Hoffman highlighted the similarity in an Instagram post, adding fuel to the debate over whether Harris’ appearance was truly unique or politically strategic.

