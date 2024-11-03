Trump Leads Harris In Swing States As 2024 Election Nears, Polls Suggests: Here’s Why Swing States Matter

Trump leads Harris by 49% to 47.2% across these states. The poll's margin of error in some states is close to 2%, meaning the race could still shift in either direction.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election are just in 2 days, a new poll from AtlasIntel suggests former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris across key swing states. These battlegrounds, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, could determine the election outcome as both parties vie for control of the White House.

The survey of likely voters reveals that Trump’s lead over Harris is within narrow margins but appears to be expanding as Election Day draws near.

Swing State Breakdown:

In Arizona, Trump holds his strongest lead, securing 52.3% of likely voter support against Harris’s 45.8%.

Nevada also shows a notable margin with Trump at 51.2% and Harris at 46%.

North Carolina, where both candidates campaigned over the weekend, shows Trump with a 50.5% lead against Harris’s 47.1%.

Trump is ahead in Georgia with 50.1% compared to Harris’s 47.6%.

In Michigan, Trump leads with 49.7% over Harris’s 48.2%.

Pennsylvania shows Trump at 49.6% and Harris at 47.8%.

Wisconsin remains one of the tightest races, with Trump holding 49.7% and Harris at 48.6%.

Overall, Trump leads Harris by 49% to 47.2% across these states. Notably, the poll’s margin of error in some states is close to 2%, meaning the race could still shift in either direction.

Why Swing States Matter?

Swing states are crucial in determining the U.S. presidential election outcome, as they do not have a fixed allegiance to either party. Their 93 combined electoral votes can tip the scales in favor of one candidate. Pennsylvania holds the most electoral votes (19), followed by Georgia and North Carolina with 16 each, and Michigan with 15.

These states feature a diverse range of voter demographics, economic concerns, and cultural perspectives, contributing to their unpredictable voting patterns. As a result, they are often highly contested, with both campaigns pouring resources and attention into swaying undecided voters.

The AtlasIntel poll results suggest a slight advantage for Trump as the election approaches. With four of the swing states reportedly polling outside the margin of error, the numbers indicate a potential path to victory for Trump. However, the tight margins in other states leave room for last-minute shifts.

AtlasIntel, which claims to have accurately predicted every swing state within the margin of error in the 2020 election cycle, has positioned its results as a reliable indicator. However, with the election two days away, both campaigns are focused on mobilizing voters and targeting undecided constituents.

2024 US Elections

The 2024 election has been marked by a turbulent campaign cycle, highlighted by incidents that have added uncertainty to the race. Notably, two assassination attempts targeted Trump, while President Biden announced his decision to step out of the race earlier this year, leading to Harris’s candidacy. The resulting polarization has heightened voter interest in swing states, where shifts in opinion could be crucial.

As November 5 approaches, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election remains uncertain. While the latest AtlasIntel poll shows Trump leading Harris in all seven swing states, the race is still close enough to change in the final days.

Voter turnout, last-minute campaign efforts, and external factors could all play a decisive role in this high-stakes contest.

Will America elect its first female president, or will Trump return for a second term? The answer may hinge on the mood of these critical swing states.

ALSO READ: Can Iowa Emerge As The Next Key Swing State?