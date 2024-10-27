Mark Cuban Calls Trump ‘Desperate’ in Scathing Critique

Billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has launched a pointed critique of former President Donald Trump, branding him "desperate" and accusing him of exploiting hardworking Americans throughout his business career.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has launched a pointed critique of former President Donald Trump, branding him “desperate” and accusing him of exploiting hardworking Americans throughout his business career. Cuban’s remarks come as he publicly supports Vice President Kamala Harris, especially following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

Harris as the Pro-Business Candidate

In contrast to Trump, whom Cuban does not consider a “great businessman,” he argues that Harris is the candidate best suited to foster small businesses and bolster the overall economy. Cuban’s support for Harris marks a notable shift from his earlier, more favorable views on Trump’s candidacy.

Shift in Cuban’s Support

Cuban, who hinted at backing Trump during the 2015 campaign, has since reversed his stance. His newfound advocacy for Harris aligns with his belief in her potential to effectively support economic growth and business interests.

During a recent interview on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins posed questions to Cuban about the possibility of supporting Trump’s campaign if he were to appear on Shark Tank. Cuban did not hesitate to express his disapproval.

Mocking Trump’s Business Ventures

Collins listed several of Trump’s business ventures, including Trump-branded shoes and cryptocurrency. Cuban replied, “No, he’s desperate,” adding, “You only sell those things because you have to because you need the money.” His comments highlight a disdain for what he perceives as Trump’s need to resort to questionable business practices.

Cuban elaborated on his view that if presidential duties involved investing in real estate or selecting decor, Trump might excel. However, he insists, “He’s not a businessperson. He’s failed early and often.” Cuban further criticized Trump’s business history, emphasizing the negative impact on everyday Americans.

Warning About Trump’s Second Term

In a prior interview with Newsweek, Cuban described Trump’s first term as “bad” and warned that a second term would be “worse.” He believes that Harris is capable of working with both Republicans and independents to foster bipartisan cooperation.

Cuban’s Ongoing Critique

Cuban has not shied away from criticizing Trump supporters and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, continuing his defense of Harris in the political arena.

