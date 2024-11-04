Mother of Murdered TikTok Star Urges Support For Trump | WATCH

Carmen Rodriguez, whose daughter Minelys Rodriguez was murdered, made an emotional appearance at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia. Minelys, a single mother and TikTok star, was killed recently, prompting Carmen to join Trump on stage to call attention to the issue of migrant crime and urge voters to support him in the upcoming election.

At the rally held at the Atrium Health Amphitheater, Carmen Rodriguez stood alongside her family and the former president as she shared her heart-wrenching story. “She was murdered last Tuesday—I lost my daughter, but I didn’t lose my faith,” Carmen stated, capturing the audience’s attention. “And I know Donald Trump is the best choice for the USA. And not [just] the best choice – he is the only one we need to save our country.”

The tragic disappearance of Minelys Rodriguez began on October 22 when she was last seen at a Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia. Following a search, state investigators discovered her remains after apprehending a 24-year-old man on kidnapping charges.

Mimi Ramirez-Rodriguez was kidnapped and murdered by an illegal alien—leaving behind a 9 year-old girl. I met her grieving mom Carmen tonight in Georgia. With your vote Tuesday, we will end Kamala’s invasion and we will not allow illegals to spill one more drop of American blood. pic.twitter.com/BEt6r0LvNy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2024

Arrest And Allegations

Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, the suspect, is anticipated to face upgraded charges, including murder. Reports indicate that he is an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed that they issued a detainer request for Rivera-Sanches, revealing that he entered the United States illegally, although the specific details of his entry remain unclear.

“I have a 25-year-old daughter with a lot of life, and somebody stopped her life,” Carmen Rodriguez expressed during the rally. “And we have to stop with this and keep going with Donald Trump.” Her plea echoes a growing sentiment among families affected by violence linked to immigration policies.

Border Security As A Central Issue

As the 2024 election approaches, border security has emerged as a critical topic in campaign discussions. Mothers like Carmen Rodriguez have been called to testify on Capitol Hill, sharing their experiences and urging lawmakers to take action against what they perceive as a rise in violence associated with illegal immigration.

Various big city police departments have attributed increases in crime rates to illegal immigrants and unvetted asylum seekers, stating that these factors disproportionately impact women. Reports of purse snatchings, assaults, and even murder have heightened fears among communities.

Calls For Action From Other Victims’ Families

Tonight, another mother, Patty Morin, will join Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania to share her own tragic story. Her daughter, Rachel Morin, was murdered while jogging, and Patty has become an outspoken advocate for stronger border security. “We must save American lives by strengthening our borders,” Morin said through her attorney, Randolph Rice. “By supporting President Trump, I know we can prevent other families from experiencing the heartbreak mine has endured.”

Minelys Rodriguez’s Legacy

Minelys Rodriguez, a U.S. citizen of Puerto Rican descent, was not only known for her vibrant TikTok presence but also for sharing personal stories about her life, including challenges she faced in her youth. Her last known communication was a text message to her fiancé that sounded suspicious, raising alarms when she did not return home. Her family reported her missing the day after her disappearance.

Authorities confirmed that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with local police and state Department of Natural Resources crews, located her body on the evening of October 24.

Currently, Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches remains in custody at the Habersham County Detention Center without bail. The case has drawn significant media attention, with many calling for a deeper examination of immigration policies and their impact on community safety.

Carmen Rodriguez’s emotional appeal at the Trump rally reflects a broader movement among families affected by crime, advocating for change and urging voters to consider the implications of immigration on public safety in the upcoming election.

