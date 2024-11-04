NBC Accused Of Bias By Trump Campaign Over Kamala Harris’ SNL Appearance

Some critics argue that this appearance breaches the equal time rule for candidates, with allies of Donald Trump accusing NBC of showing favoritism toward Harris.

As the 2024 U.S. Election approaches, a debate has arisen over Kamala Harris’s recent appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Some critics argue that this appearance breaches the equal time rule for candidates, with allies of Donald Trump accusing NBC of showing favoritism toward Harris.

Communications Act of 1934

The dispute was partly resolved when Trump was also offered a chance to respond. Under the Communications Act of 1934, broadcast stations are required to provide equal airtime for presidential candidates if the opposing candidate requests it, aiming to prevent the use of public airwaves in favor of any single candidate. There are exceptions, however, for news broadcasts, interviews, and talk shows.

On November 2, NBC aired SNL featuring comedian Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, with Harris herself attending the show. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brandon Carr reacted sharply, asserting that this appearance breached the equal time rule.

He stressed that these rules are meant to prevent any broadcast bias, particularly during election periods, and noted that the rule is violated unless the opposing candidate receives comparable airtime. SNL producer Lorne Michaels reportedly admitted that involving candidates on the show complicates compliance with equal time regulations.

NBC provides Trump with a 90-second airtime segment

To address the controversy, NBC later provided Trump with a 90-second airtime segment, which aired during the NASCAR Xfinity 500 and the Vikings-Colts game. During this time, Trump delivered a message to his supporters, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. This measure appears to have resolved the controversy just ahead of the election.

In other news, a recent YouGov poll, conducted from October 25 to 31, 2024, surveyed seven key battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — for The Times and SAY24, a research initiative by Stanford, Arizona State, and Yale Universities.

