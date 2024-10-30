Passengers Fight Over Trump MAGA Cap At Heathrow Airport, Removed From Plane

Two American women were reportedly removed from a flight at Heathrow Airport following a dispute over a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap.

As per reports, the disagreement began when one passenger requested the other to take off the red hat, a symbol often associated with Donald Trump’s supporters, while they waited to board a British Airways (BA) flight at Terminal 5. When the cap-wearing woman declined, the situation escalated to physical altercations, and both individuals were eventually escorted off the plane.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to agencies that officers responded to the incident shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Monday. According to their statement, two women—one in her 40s and the other in her 60s—each accused the other of affray.

The altercation reportedly caused a two-hour delay for the Texas-bound flight, as mentioned by The Sun. In a statement to Sky News, BA apologized for the delay, assuring customers that efforts were made to resume the flight as promptly as possible.

The MAGA caps, popularized by Mr. Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, have become a recognizable symbol among his supporters.

With the U.S. election scheduled for November 5, tensions remain high between supporters of the Republican candidate and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Controversies around MAGA

The bright red MAGA hats frequently spark controversy across the United States. Available on Donald Trump’s website for £50 (or $40 in the U.S.), supporters of the former president, who aims to reclaim the White House soon, often find themselves at odds with Democrats when donning the symbolic caps.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk showed his support for Trump once again, attending the rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday. Musk was joined by his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, who also wore a black MAGA hat.

In recent months, Musk has voiced strong support for Trump, attending several rallies, including one in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month, where Trump returned to complete his speech that was interrupted in July after an assassination attempt.

