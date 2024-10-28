Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tim Walz Drove Daughter Of Chinese Official To Desperation In 1980s Romance: Report

Tim Walz faces allegations from Jenna Wang, who claims their turbulent 1980s love affair nearly drove her to suicide. She accuses Walz of broken promises and emotional betrayal.

Tim Walz Drove Daughter Of Chinese Official To Desperation In 1980s Romance: Report

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz faces accusations of driving Jenna Wang, the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party official, to the edge of despair during a turbulent love affair in the late 1980s. During his teaching stint in Foshan, China, Walz reportedly shared an intense romance with Wang, who claims the relationship left her feeling misled and devastated.

Wang, now 59, spoke about her past relationship with Walz, who was then a high school English teacher. She shared that she fell deeply in love, believing Walz intended to marry her. The two shared many private moments, including letters exchanged after Walz returned to the U.S., leading Wang to believe he was helping her secure a visa to join him. She even sent him a passport-sized photo, a gesture she interpreted as a step toward a shared future.

“I was deeply insulted, hurt, and had to leave,” Wang explained, detailing how Walz’s actions in the relationship left her feeling humiliated. “I thought he loved me. I loved him,” she added, pointing to Walz’s apparent lack of responsibility in his behavior toward her.

Public Displays And Secret Promises

According to Wang, the couple managed to keep their affair somewhat private, careful not to draw the attention of her father, Bin Hui, a respected labor union leader. The pair spent time together outside the watchful eyes of family, visiting karaoke bars and enjoying outings where Walz gifted her jewelry and clothing. Wang described the early days as “like husband and wife.”

Her father, Wang noted, would likely have opposed her relationship with a Westerner, given the political climate and her father’s position in China.

Accusations Of Emotional Manipulation

Wang’s hopes were dashed, she claims, when Walz suggested she was only interested in obtaining a visa. Feeling hurt and rejected, Wang recalls feeling demeaned, as if she were being treated “like a prostitute.” This revelation, she says, left her devastated and led to a period of emotional turmoil where she questioned her future and her self-worth. The pair never met again, and Wang left China a few years later, moving to Italy.

In a public letter, Wang expressed her disappointment, accusing Walz of betrayal. “You led me to believe—as well as led others to believe—that marriage was in our future,” she wrote. She further alleged that Walz misled people about his intentions and that his actions lacked the character and integrity expected of a high-profile leader.

The Aftermath And Walz’s Return To China

Though their relationship ended, Walz returned to China in 1993 to lead a student program connecting U.S. students from Nebraska and Minnesota with Chinese educational institutions. He later married Gwen Whipple, his current wife, in 1994 on June 4, a date marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, which Whipple said would “be a date he’ll always remember.” Wang interprets the significance of this date differently, accusing Walz of insensitivity and dishonesty.

Wang believes that Walz’s past behavior raises questions about his integrity, stating, “This is a very crucial moment in history, and a man like this does not appear to have the character and integrity to do one of the most important jobs in the world.” Her public statements call into question Walz’s character, casting a shadow over his political career and his campaign.

The Harris-Walz campaign has yet to respond to these allegations.

MUST READ | Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Filed under

Jenna Wang Latest world news Tim Walz affair World news
Advertisement

Also Read

India Overtakes Saudi Arabia As Europe’s Top Refined Fuel Supplier

India Overtakes Saudi Arabia As Europe’s Top Refined Fuel Supplier

Man Discovers $20 On The Ground, Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize; Here’s How

Man Discovers $20 On The Ground, Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize; Here’s How

Rodri Wins 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or, Edging Out Vinicius Jr.

Rodri Wins 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or, Edging Out Vinicius Jr.

Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Entertainment

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox