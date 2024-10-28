Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Iran has banned the import, sale, and use of Motorola phones following explosive incidents in Lebanon. Authorities link the devices to recent deadly blasts blamed on sabotage.

Iranian authorities have banned the import, sale, and use of Motorola mobile phones after a series of pager explosions in Lebanon. Iranian Minister Mohammad Mehdi Baradaran announced the decision in Tehran, explaining that all Motorola devices are now prohibited within Iran’s borders. This development follows the Iranian government’s previous ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on flights, according to reports.

The prohibition comes on the heels of a deadly incident involving pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah and approximately 3,000 others, which resulted in multiple casualties. These explosions, believed to be acts of sabotage, were widely attributed to Israeli operatives. The blasts occurred in Lebanon nearly a month and a half ago, escalating regional tensions and prompting Iran to reconsider the safety of certain communication devices.

Tehran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those injured in the incident, intensifying concerns over security vulnerabilities associated with specific brands and types of communication devices.

The Iranian government has since taken proactive measures to prevent similar incidents by restricting Motorola devices, widely available in online stores until recently. According to reports from Digiato, many online retailers have now either delisted Motorola devices or marked them as out of stock.

Growing Security Concerns Over Motorola Devices

Security analysts suggest that the explosions in Lebanon were likely the result of explosives planted within the pagers before being delivered to Hezbollah. Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute commented, “A small plastic explosive was almost certainly concealed alongside the battery, allowing for remote detonation via a call or page.”

A Lebanese investigation found that these devices were indeed tampered with, containing explosives carefully concealed next to the battery. A Lebanese security official, who requested anonymity, noted, “Data indicates the devices were pre-programmed to detonate with explosive materials strategically placed inside.”

Impact Of The Ban And Regional Response

This recent ban by Iran highlights the government’s cautious stance following the explosive incidents in Lebanon. The impact of the ban extends beyond Iran, as neighboring regions also seek to enhance onboard security measures. Earlier this month, Emirates Airlines announced a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights, reflecting a broader trend in the region to mitigate risks associated with personal communication devices.

A Hezbollah-affiliated source, who declined to be named, added, “The pagers appear to have been sabotaged at the source, possibly during the import process.” This claim aligns with findings suggesting a coordinated effort to disrupt Hezbollah’s operations.

MUST READ | Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?