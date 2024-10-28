Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Russia, China, and Cuba allegedly spread disinformation on U.S. hurricane relief, amplifying fake stories and AI-generated images to undermine trust in disaster response efforts.

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Declassified U.S. intelligence has revealed that operatives from Russia, China, and Cuba are actively circulating disinformation about recent hurricanes impacting the United States, according to a U.S. official. These foreign influence actors have reportedly amplified misleading content, aiming to undermine confidence in the American government’s disaster response efforts. Each country’s operatives have taken to social media platforms, spreading manipulated images and fabrications to fuel discontent within U.S. borders.

In one notable instance, Russian influence actors circulated a fabricated image on Telegram on October 10, purportedly showing a flooded Disney World in Florida. This image, likely created using artificial intelligence, misrepresented the extent of the hurricane’s impact, while a related post claimed that the U.S. federal government was refusing disaster relief funds to Americans, reports claim.

China’s Narrative On U.S. Priorities And Foreign Aid

China’s state-linked influencers have also contributed to the misleading narrative, sharing content that blames U.S. financial aid to foreign allies for reducing resources available for domestic disaster relief. The misinformation campaign targeted Hurricanes Helene and Milton, with posts suggesting that U.S. commitments abroad, specifically in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, are detracting from efforts to support disaster victims. An image circulated on October 1, apparently AI-generated, depicted Vice President Kamala Harris surveying hurricane flood damage beside a sign implying that U.S. disaster funds had been redirected abroad.

Cuba’s disinformation campaign aligns closely with the messages circulated by Russian and Chinese operatives. Cuban-backed messaging has falsely suggested that U.S. support for Israel and Ukraine has diverted resources that could have been used for hurricane relief. In one particular case, Cuban content combined hurricane evacuation information with the unsubstantiated claim that Americans were abandoned to “fend for themselves” as federal funds were diverted to foreign aid.

This revelation follows a report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based organization that monitors disinformation. According to the institute, Russian state media and affiliated social media accounts are exploiting the hurricanes to undermine trust in U.S. disaster management efforts and to erode public support for aid to Ukraine. The disinformation is rapidly reaching large audiences, thanks to mainstream social media platforms, posing a challenge for U.S. officials trying to counter these narratives.

Challenges In Countering Disinformation

Federal, state, and local authorities are working to combat an ongoing surge of misinformation related to hurricane relief, including conspiracy theories about weather manipulation and false claims regarding the government’s response to disasters. With foreign entities persistently working to distort public perception, counteracting these narratives remains a significant challenge for U.S. officials dedicated to maintaining trust in domestic relief efforts.

MUST READ | Why Are CrowdStrike And Delta Suing Each Other Amidst Flight Disruptions?

Filed under

Hurricanes Milton russia United States World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Iran Bans Imports, Sale, Use Of Motorola Cell Phones After Deadly Blasts

Why Did Man City Star Erling Haaland Skip The Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

Why Did Man City Star Erling Haaland Skip The Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Barcelona’s Rising Star Lamine Yamal Earns 2024 Kopa Trophy

Barcelona’s Rising Star Lamine Yamal Earns 2024 Kopa Trophy

Chris Pratt And Son Jack, 12, Go Wild As Dodgers Defeat Yankees In World Series Game

Chris Pratt And Son Jack, 12, Go Wild As Dodgers Defeat Yankees In World Series...

Entertainment

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox