Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Blinken Team Rushed To Bomb Shelter During Hezbollah Attack On Tel Aviv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his appeal for peace in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as conflict in the region intensified. His own team had to seek shelter in their Israeli hotel when Hezbollah launched a rocket attack.

Blinken Team Rushed To Bomb Shelter During Hezbollah Attack On Tel Aviv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his appeal for peace in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as conflict in the region intensified. His own team had to seek shelter in their Israeli hotel when Hezbollah launched a rocket attack.

While Blinken was concluding his visit to Tel Aviv, Israel’s air force intercepted two rockets fired from Lebanon, triggering air raid alarms in the city.

Build on recent military wins

According to Sky News, some senior State Department officials and members of the media present at Blinken’s hotel hurried to a shelter along with hotel guests and staff when the alarms sounded. The New York Times also mentioned that Blinken briefly took cover in the shelter.

Later, Blinken urged Israel to build on recent military achievements, including the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, to secure long-term success. He emphasized the importance of two key objectives: returning hostages and ending the conflict with a clear plan for the future. He stated that these are the main goals his team is focused on during the ongoing trip.

Blinken meets families of American-Israeli hostages

Before departing from Israel, Secretary Blinken met with the families of American-Israeli hostages, who urged him to intensify pressure on countries involved in mediation, particularly Qatar, in order to restart negotiations, according to a statement from the families. The group indicated that removing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could facilitate efforts to reach a deal for the hostages, a stance also supported by the Biden administration.

The families pointed out that Sinwar’s removal might create an opportunity to reopen talks for the release of all hostages, both those still alive, who need rehabilitation, and those who have been killed, to ensure they receive a proper burial. The statement, which included comments from Aviva Siegel, a survivor of Hamas captivity whose husband Keith remains held, emphasized the critical need for a swift agreement, warning that any further delays could prove disastrous for the captives.

Read More: US Election Campaign Heats Up: Harris Returns To Pennsylvania, Trump Campaigning In Georgia

Filed under

antony blinken Blinken Team Hezbollah Tel Aviv Bomb Shelter
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi And Xi Jinping’s First Formal Talks In Over Five Years: Check The Key Takeaways

PM Modi And Xi Jinping’s First Formal Talks In Over Five Years: Check The Key...

Hungarian Prime Minister And Putin Ally Viktor Orbán Claims EU Is Trying To Overthrow His Government

Hungarian Prime Minister And Putin Ally Viktor Orbán Claims EU Is Trying To Overthrow His...

Will Kelly’s Critical Comments Of Trump Help Harris?

Will Kelly’s Critical Comments Of Trump Help Harris?

US Election: Wisconsin’s First Day Of Early Voting Surges Past 2020 Mark

US Election: Wisconsin’s First Day Of Early Voting Surges Past 2020 Mark

Is Your Online Safety In Check? Know How Chrome’s New Innovative Features Safeguard Your Digital Life!

Is Your Online Safety In Check? Know How Chrome’s New Innovative Features Safeguard Your Digital...

Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox