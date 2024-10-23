Blinken Team Rushed To Bomb Shelter During Hezbollah Attack On Tel Aviv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his appeal for peace in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as conflict in the region intensified. His own team had to seek shelter in their Israeli hotel when Hezbollah launched a rocket attack.

While Blinken was concluding his visit to Tel Aviv, Israel’s air force intercepted two rockets fired from Lebanon, triggering air raid alarms in the city.

Build on recent military wins

According to Sky News, some senior State Department officials and members of the media present at Blinken’s hotel hurried to a shelter along with hotel guests and staff when the alarms sounded. The New York Times also mentioned that Blinken briefly took cover in the shelter.

Later, Blinken urged Israel to build on recent military achievements, including the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, to secure long-term success. He emphasized the importance of two key objectives: returning hostages and ending the conflict with a clear plan for the future. He stated that these are the main goals his team is focused on during the ongoing trip.

Blinken meets families of American-Israeli hostages

Before departing from Israel, Secretary Blinken met with the families of American-Israeli hostages, who urged him to intensify pressure on countries involved in mediation, particularly Qatar, in order to restart negotiations, according to a statement from the families. The group indicated that removing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could facilitate efforts to reach a deal for the hostages, a stance also supported by the Biden administration.

The families pointed out that Sinwar’s removal might create an opportunity to reopen talks for the release of all hostages, both those still alive, who need rehabilitation, and those who have been killed, to ensure they receive a proper burial. The statement, which included comments from Aviva Siegel, a survivor of Hamas captivity whose husband Keith remains held, emphasized the critical need for a swift agreement, warning that any further delays could prove disastrous for the captives.

