US Election Campaign Heats Up: Harris Returns To Pennsylvania, Trump Campaigning In Georgia

With just 13 days remaining until the US election, both presidential candidates and their running mates are actively campaigning to garner support before the November 5th election.

Here is today’s campaign schedule:

Donald Trump is campaigning in Georgia, starting with a town hall at Christ Chapel in Zebulon at 3:00 PM EST (7:00 PM GMT), followed by a rally in Duluth at 7:00 PM EST (11:00 PM GMT). His running mate, JD Vance, will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, holding a rally at 1:00 PM EST (5:00 PM GMT). Later in the day, Vance will travel to Reno to address a campaign gathering.

Kamala Harris to appear on Town Hall

Kamala Harris will take part in a live town hall on CNN near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, moderated by Anderson Cooper, airing at 9:00 PM EST (1:00 AM GMT). Additionally, an interview she gave to Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo will be aired at 7:00 PM EST (11:00 PM GMT). Meanwhile, her running mate, Tim Walz, is starting his day in Minnesota, where he cast his vote. Later, he will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to attend a fundraising event.

Trump to vote early in 2024 US Election

Donald Trump mentioned that he would be voting early this year, which contrasts with his previous stance when he questioned the legitimacy of early ballots. Speaking on Fox News radio earlier in the day, Trump expressed mixed feelings about early voting, though he emphasized the importance of casting a ballot, saying he plans to vote early himself.

In 2020, Trump advised his supporters against using mail and absentee ballots, arguing that they could cause confusion and make the election vulnerable to interference. His stance led many of his supporters to vote in person on election day.

Harris leading Trump in run-up to 2024 US Election

With less than two weeks until election day, polls indicate the race is tightening. Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in national polls by 48% to 46%, though the gap has narrowed in recent days. A week ago, Harris was leading by 2.4 percentage points, but that lead has decreased to 1.7 points, as reflected in recent data.

Since entering the race in July, Harris has consistently held a lead over Trump. Before exiting the race, President Biden had been trailing Trump by over three percentage points in national polling averages.

