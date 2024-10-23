Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

US Election Campaign Heats Up: Harris Returns To Pennsylvania, Trump Campaigning In Georgia

With just 13 days remaining until the US election, both presidential candidates and their running mates are actively campaigning to garner support before the November 5th election.

US Election Campaign Heats Up: Harris Returns To Pennsylvania, Trump Campaigning In Georgia

With just 13 days remaining until the US election, both presidential candidates and their running mates are actively campaigning to garner support before the November 5th election.

Here is today’s campaign schedule:

Donald Trump is campaigning in Georgia, starting with a town hall at Christ Chapel in Zebulon at 3:00 PM EST (7:00 PM GMT), followed by a rally in Duluth at 7:00 PM EST (11:00 PM GMT). His running mate, JD Vance, will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, holding a rally at 1:00 PM EST (5:00 PM GMT). Later in the day, Vance will travel to Reno to address a campaign gathering.

With just 13 days remaining until the U.S. election, both presidential candidates and their running mates are actively campaigning to garner support before the November 5th election.

Here is today’s campaign schedule:

Donald Trump is campaigning in Georgia, starting with a town hall at Christ Chapel in Zebulon at 3:00 PM EST (7:00 PM GMT), followed by a rally in Duluth at 7:00 PM EST (11:00 PM GMT). His running mate, JD Vance, will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, holding a rally at 1:00 PM EST (5:00 PM GMT). Later in the day, Vance will travel to Reno to address a campaign gathering.

Kamala Harris to appear on Town Hall

Kamala Harris will take part in a live town hall on CNN near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, moderated by Anderson Cooper, airing at 9:00 PM EST (1:00 AM GMT). Additionally, an interview she gave to Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo will be aired at 7:00 PM EST (11:00 PM GMT). Meanwhile, her running mate, Tim Walz, is starting his day in Minnesota, where he cast his vote. Later, he will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to attend a fundraising event.

Trump to vote early in 2024 US Election

Donald Trump mentioned that he would be voting early this year, which contrasts with his previous stance when he questioned the legitimacy of early ballots. Speaking on Fox News radio earlier in the day, Trump expressed mixed feelings about early voting, though he emphasized the importance of casting a ballot, saying he plans to vote early himself.

In 2020, Trump advised his supporters against using mail and absentee ballots, arguing that they could cause confusion and make the election vulnerable to interference. His stance led many of his supporters to vote in person on election day.

Harris leading Trump in run-up to 2024 US Election

With less than two weeks until election day, polls indicate the race is tightening. Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in national polls by 48% to 46%, though the gap has narrowed in recent days. A week ago, Harris was leading by 2.4 percentage points, but that lead has decreased to 1.7 points, as reflected in recent data.

Since entering the race in July, Harris has consistently held a lead over Trump. Before exiting the race, President Biden had been trailing Trump by over three percentage points in national polling averages.

Read More: Eminem Joins Barack Obama at Detroit Rally for Kamala Harris, Urges Michiganders to Vote

Filed under

2024 US Election Harris Trump US Election Campaign US Election Campaign schedule
Advertisement

Also Read

US Election: If Harris Wins, What Would It Mean For Abortion?

US Election: If Harris Wins, What Would It Mean For Abortion?

Are India And China At Peace? Modi And Xi Emphasize ‘Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect’ In Historic Talks

Are India And China At Peace? Modi And Xi Emphasize ‘Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect’ In...

Why Nicole Kidman Had To Pause Babygirl Shooting? Because She Didn’t Want To ‘Or**sm Anymore…’

Why Nicole Kidman Had To Pause Babygirl Shooting? Because She Didn’t Want To ‘Or**sm Anymore…’

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

JP Morgan Chase Bank India Welcomes Pranav Chawda As New CEO

JP Morgan Chase Bank India Welcomes Pranav Chawda As New CEO

Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox