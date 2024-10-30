Trump Rides Garbage Truck To Wisconsin Rally, Mocking Biden And Harris In Style | WATCH

In a bold political move, former President Donald Trump arrived at his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night, driving a MAGA garbage truck. This provocative gesture was aimed directly at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, following a controversial remark made by Biden just a day earlier.

During his rally, Trump held court with reporters, proclaiming, “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” The timing of this display could not have been more poignant, as it followed Biden’s comments where he referred to some of his supporters as “garbage.” The former president didn’t hold back, stating, “For Joe Biden to make that statement — it’s really a disgrace.”

Biden’s original comment, which caused a stir, involved him saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” However, following backlash, the White House quickly issued a clarification, suggesting that Biden’s statement was misinterpreted. They explained that he was referring to a joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico, specifically calling it a “floating island of garbage.”

The Truck’s Message

As Trump maneuvered the garbage truck, its side proudly displayed a Trump sign and an American flag fluttered in the window. Dressed in an orange reflective vest, Trump leaned out to engage with the press, demonstrating his flair for theatrics and public relations.

Watch the video here:

WHEELS DOWN IN WISCONSIN, HAPPENING NOW… https://t.co/xZuCJj0FNo — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 30, 2024

When questioned about whether he owed Puerto Rico an apology due to Hinchcliffe’s comments, Trump responded confidently, “I love Puerto Rico. And Puerto Rico loves me. I don’t know anything about a comedian.” He further asserted, “Nobody has done more for Puerto Rico than me. Nobody gets along better with Puerto Rico. They love me, and I love them.”

Rallying Support With NFL Legend

Trump’s rally also featured an appearance by NFL legend Brett Favre, the retired quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Favre took the opportunity to endorse Trump, telling the crowd, “Just like the Packers organization, Donald Trump and his organization is a winner, and the United States of America won with his leadership.”

He continued, emphasizing the integrity of the rally’s attendees, saying, “I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare you say that. Looking out, I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students — I see everyday Americans that make this country great.”

Tensions On The Campaign Trail

In a separate incident that added to the tension surrounding Trump’s campaign, a local Pennsylvania resident named Paul J. Gavenonis was arrested shortly before a rally in Allentown for allegedly threatening to kill Trump. This alarming situation has sparked widespread concern and speculation about the potential for violence against the Republican presidential candidate.

With just days remaining before what could be one of the closest elections in U.S. history, the atmosphere surrounding Trump’s campaign is charged with both political theatrics and serious security concerns. As he continues to use provocative tactics to engage his base, the stakes have never been higher for all involved in the political arena.

MUST READ | Suspect Arrested For Threatening Trump Ahead Of Pennsylvania Rally: Another Assassination Attempt?