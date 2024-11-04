U.S. Elections: Harris Leads Trump By A Slim Margin In National Polls, According To ABC Polls

As the presidential election approaches, Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump nationally by a narrow margin of 48% to 47%. However, the race is expected to hinge on seven key battleground states that could ultimately determine the election's outcome

As the presidential election approaches, Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump nationally by a narrow margin of 48% to 47%, as per the polls conducted by ABC. However, the race is expected to hinge on seven key battleground states that could ultimately determine the election’s outcome.

Battleground State Landscape

Further the polls suggest that in several critical states, the competition is fierce. Trump currently holds a slim lead of one to three points in Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina, showcasing the tight margins that characterize these contests. Each of these states has historically played a pivotal role in presidential elections, making them vital for both campaigns.

Close Contests in Pennsylvania and Nevada

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania and Nevada are almost neck and neck, with Trump holding a slight advantage in both. These states, often seen as barometers for voter sentiment, will be crucial for determining how the election unfolds.

Harris’s Edge in the Midwest

On the other hand, Harris has managed to carve out a small lead in Michigan and Wisconsin. These Midwestern states have been key battlegrounds in past elections, and maintaining an advantage here could be essential for Harris as she seeks to solidify her path to victory.

As the election nears, the focus will remain on these battleground states, where every vote counts. With both candidates so closely matched, the outcome could shift dramatically in the final days of campaigning.

