U.S Elections: Why Pennsylvania And Wisconsin Lag Behind Other States

As the nation gears up for a pivotal Election Day, eyes will be on key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. However, the results from these states may not be known for several days due to stringent state laws surrounding ballot processing. This situation mirrors the delays experienced in 2020, when Pennsylvania’s final results did not come in until several days after the election, ultimately securing Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s win.

Processing Restrictions in Key States

Unlike Michigan, which allows election workers to start counting mail-in ballots over a week prior to Election Day, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin do not permit any ballot processing before 7 a.m. on Election Day. This means that as officials simultaneously manage in-person voting and ballot counting, they will be working against the clock to tally absentee votes.

The Pennsylvania Secretary of State’s office underscores the challenges: “Hundreds of thousands – sometimes millions – of mail ballots are cast in every election, and current state law does not permit counties to begin opening these ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.” This situation creates a perfect storm for delays, as election officials juggle thousands of polling places alongside mail-in ballot counting.

Legislative Inaction and Local Concerns

Election officials in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have been advocating for changes to allow for earlier ballot processing. Lawrence Norden, Vice President of the Elections & Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, emphasizes the frustration: “In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, the election officials have been begging for years… to allow them to process mail ballots earlier.” Unfortunately, partisan disagreements in the state legislatures have stalled any progress on this front.

Local officials are left to navigate these challenges without additional support from the state. In Pennsylvania, a lack of consensus between the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate has blocked proposed measures to enable early processing. The result? Local clerks fear that delays will persist as they handle an influx of absentee ballots alongside in-person voting.

Innovations and Adjustments Post-2020

Despite these obstacles, improvements have been made since the last election cycle. In Pennsylvania, county election directors are better prepared, having received state funding for new machines to help expedite the opening and sorting of mailed ballots. Abigail Gardner from Allegheny County states, “We’re expecting to have a quicker count this time,” due to fewer absentee ballots anticipated compared to 2020.

In Wisconsin, local jurisdictions have made strides to speed up their processes, though they still face legislative roadblocks. The state received over 1.2 million absentee ballots by the end of October, and while in-person votes may be tallied quickly, the counting of absentee ballots could lag significantly.

A Call for Patience

Election experts are urging voters to remain patient. Jay Heck from Common Cause in Wisconsin reminds everyone, “People have to be patient,” as officials work to manage the complexities of ballot counting. With Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a tight race, the stakes are high, and a clear outcome may not be immediately evident.

As the nation prepares for another contentious election cycle, the potential for confusion and frustration looms large, particularly in these two critical swing states.

