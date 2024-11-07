Donald Trump has secured his second term as U.S. president, set to take office in January 2025. Trump has not only won the Electoral College but has also led the popular vote, a remarkable achievement given the expectations leading into the election.

Trump’s Popular Vote and Electoral College Victory

As of Wednesday evening, local time in Washington, Trump had amassed over 72 million votes, while his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, received fewer than 68 million. This marks a significant victory for Trump, who gained widespread support across various demographic groups. While some world leaders, such as India’s Narendra Modi and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, celebrated his victory, reactions in Western Europe were notably more mixed, with many expressing shock and confusion over the outcome.

Key Demographics: Broader Support Base For Trump

One of the key factors behind Trump’s success in 2024 was his ability to secure support from traditionally Democratic voting blocs. Trump’s strong performance among minority groups, including Black and Latino voters, was unusual for a Republican candidate. In 2024, Trump’s share of the Black vote doubled from 8% in 2020 to 16%, while his support among Latino voters rose from 35% to 42%. Additionally, Trump performed well with young male voters, seeing a rise in support among men aged 18 to 44 from 45% in 2020 to 52% in 2024.

Harris’s Campaign Struggles Against Trump: Abortion Rights and Economic Concerns

Kamala Harris faced significant challenges in connecting with young male voters. While her focus on abortion rights resonated with younger women, it failed to make the same impact with men. Michelle Egan, a professor of politics at American University, explained that Harris’s reliance on traditional campaigning methods, such as door-knocking, was overshadowed by Trump’s success in reaching younger voters through social media. Furthermore, Harris’s emphasis on abortion rights was overshadowed by key issues like inflation and immigration, which dominated voter concerns.

The Economic Landscape and Ukraine: Key Election Issues

Inflation was a major factor in shaping voter decisions. J. Miles Coleman, an analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, pointed out that the ongoing high prices for everyday essentials under the Biden administration were a significant contributor to Harris’s loss. Egan noted that many Americans, burdened by rising costs, voted based on economic concerns, with many struggling to afford basic necessities like food and housing.

Although European leaders expressed concern about Trump’s potential impact on Ukraine, particularly due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his skepticism towards NATO, this issue did not significantly influence the U.S. electorate. Egan emphasized that American voters were more focused on domestic issues like inflation and immigration, which played a crucial role in the election outcome.

A Surprising Victory For Trump

In the end, Trump’s victory was marked by his ability to broaden his appeal across various demographics, particularly those that were traditionally less supportive of the Republican Party. His success in reaching younger voters, minorities, and disillusioned segments of the electorate, combined with dissatisfaction over economic conditions, propelled him to a second term. The 2024 election outcome underscores the complexity of voter priorities and the ongoing impact of economic issues on American politics.

