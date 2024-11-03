As North Carolina gears up for the 2024 election, both Democrats and Republicans are paying close attention to this pivotal state. With a history of voting Republican but razor-thin margins in recent contests, North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes could be crucial in the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Why North Carolina Matters in 2024

Although often leaning Republican, North Carolina has seen its electoral margins narrow, especially in recent cycles. The state has only supported two Democratic presidential candidates since the early 1970s: Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008. However, its close races reflect a politically diverse electorate, and with 16 electoral votes, North Carolina ranks in the top 10 states in terms of electoral power.

North Carolina’s status as a swing state, defined by tight races and shifting demographics, is further solidified as both parties see it as a critical battleground. While it may not have the consistency of states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina remains an essential target due to its electoral impact.

In North Carolina Campaigns Focus on the Tar Heel State

Before stepping down, President Biden frequently visited the state, advocating for healthcare policies and Medicaid expansion, while also addressing Hurricane Helene’s impact on the state. Harris, now the Democratic nominee, has also made the state a priority, holding campaign events in Raleigh and Charlotte and focusing on economic issues and federal support for disaster recovery after the hurricane. Harris returned to the state multiple times throughout the fall, including a final campaign rally in Raleigh on Oct. 30.

Trump, meanwhile, has campaigned vigorously in North Carolina. He highlighted immigration issues at an early rally in Greensboro and continued to address the state’s conservative voter base through speeches focused on border security and criticism of the Biden administration. Trump has also criticized the federal response to Hurricane Helene, fueling disinformation about recovery efforts. With rallies planned through early November, Trump is determined to secure the states’s votes in his favor.

North Carolina’s Recent Voting Patterns

In both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Trump won North Carolina by narrow margins, with a 1.3 percentage point victory over Biden in the most recent contest. This slim lead reflects the state’s evolving political landscape, where demographic shifts could influence the 2024 outcome.

Read More: 2024 US Election Swing States: Here Is Why Pennsylvania Could Be The Key To White House