As Americans head to the polls on November 5, 2024, all eyes are on a few critical swing states, including Wisconsin. Known for its close election margins, Wisconsin is set to play a pivotal role in the outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Why Wisconsin Matters in 2024

Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes may seem modest, but its impact is substantial. Once considered a reliably Democratic state in the Rust Belt, the state emerged as a battleground after Trump narrowly won it in 2016. Biden reclaimed the state in 2020 by a slim margin, reinstating Wisconsin as a cornerstone in the Democratic “blue wall” alongside Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Republicans have highlighted Wisconsin’s significance by selecting Milwaukee as the site for their 2024 nominating convention. For Democrats, securing Wisconsin is essential to holding the “blue wall” that was instrumental in Biden’s 2020 victory. Both campaigns have thus prioritized Wisconsin, making it a key focal point in their strategies.

Campaign Events and Voter Outreach in Wisconsin

Before exiting the race, Biden visited the state multiple times to strengthen his connection with the state’s voters. Harris has since taken up the mantle, hosting her first rally as the Democratic nominee in Milwaukee in July, where she emphasized the state’s importance in the path to victory. She returned frequently, including events in Eau Claire and Milwaukee alongside running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. Harris’ October tour through Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania showcased her commitment to reinforcing the Democratic stronghold in these swing states.

Trump, meanwhile, has ramped up his visits to the state, focusing on key battleground areas such as Waukesha and Racine. These events allowed Trump to highlight economic concerns, criticize the current administration, and rally support from his base. His rallies in Milwaukee and other cities continue as the election nears, underscoring the state’s role in his campaign.

Wisconsin’s Role in Past Presidential Elections

The state has proven crucial in recent presidential races, with four of the past six contests decided by less than one percentage point. Biden narrowly carried the state in 2020, reversing Trump’s 2016 win by a slim margin. This trend of close races makes Wisconsin a high-stakes prize in the 2024 election.

