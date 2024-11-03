US Elections 2024 : Here’s The List Of Top Donors For Democrats

As the 2024 US presidential election draws near, Vice President Kamala Harris has garnered substantial backing from a diverse group of high-profile donors, especially within the technology sector and among influential billionaires.

As the 2024 US presidential election draws near, Vice President Kamala Harris has garnered substantial backing from a diverse group of high-profile donors, especially within the technology sector and among influential billionaires. This financial support highlights a robust network that could be pivotal to her campaign’s success.

Harris’s fundraising efforts have attracted contributions from prominent figures, signalling strong confidence in her candidacy. The backing from these key donors not only enhances her campaign’s financial resources but also strengthens her position as a leading contender for the Democratic nomination. This article will list top donors of Democrats.

Micheal Bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has become the second-largest individual donor to Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, following George Soros, with a notable $50 million contribution to Future Forward USA Action, the main super PAC supporting her. Bloomberg had initially donated nearly $20 million to support President Biden’s re-election but hesitated to back Harris after she took over the Democratic ticket. Under pressure from influential peers like Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman, he eventually supported her.

Bloomberg’s donation marks a strategic shift, as the PAC had focused on Biden before Harris. Experts like Michael Smith, president of House Majority PAC, defended Bloomberg’s timing as a “deliberate” decision, while others, such as Quentin James from Collective PAC, argued that timely contributions are crucial for campaign effectiveness.

Before this donation, Bloomberg had contributed around $47 million in disclosed political contributions this cycle, including $10 million to aid House Democrats. Despite his significant backing, it is much less than the nearly $173 million he donated in 2020. Bloomberg has also shifted focus to state initiatives, recently contributing $2.5 million to oppose a Massachusetts ballot measure on standardized testing.

Reid Hoffman

Overall, Bloomberg’s late support for Harris highlights the competitive financial landscape of the 2024 election as candidates seek backing from influential figures to bolster their campaigns.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has donated $7 million to Kamala Harris’ campaign, positioning her as “much more pro-business” than Donald Trump. He is also rallying Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to raise approximately $100 million for her candidacy.

Hoffman emphasized the importance of national stability, unity, and the rule of law for businesses, arguing that minor tax differences are less critical. He stated, “Trump wants tariffs which is anti-business… I think actually Vice President Harris is much more of the pro-business candidate than Trump and Vance.”

In addition to his financial support, Hoffman has called for the removal of Lina Khan, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), citing concerns about her aggressive stance on Big Tech. He believes that her approach undermines innovation, stating in 2021 that breaking up large companies is detrimental from an innovation standpoint.

Although Hoffman did not directly quote his demand for Khan’s removal, sources indicated he criticized her for conducting a “war against business.” Under Khan’s leadership, the FTC has initiated antitrust investigations into major tech companies, including Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Google, and Apple, focusing on their market dominance and its impact on competition.

Sheryl Sandberg

Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on social media, donating $1.53 million to her campaign. Sandberg praised Harris as “an accomplished leader” and a “fierce advocate of abortion rights,” expressing confidence that she will make history again in November.

The endorsement came a day after Harris announced her candidacy, following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. Biden quickly endorsed Harris as his successor. Sandberg highlighted Harris’s commitment to defending women’s rights, emphasizing her “determined, compassionate focus” from the Oval Office.

The Harris campaign has garnered significant enthusiasm, raising a record $81 million in a single day. During her first campaign speech at her Delaware headquarters, Harris addressed key issues like abortion rights and healthcare, contrasting her vision with that of Donald Trump, whom she accused of wanting to take the country backwards.

Sandberg’s support underscores a strong network of backing as Harris positions herself as a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination.

Dustin Moskovitz

Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Facebook, has made a substantial contribution of $38.9 million to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, reflecting a strong endorsement from the tech sector. This investment is indicative of the growing support Harris is receiving from influential figures in Silicon Valley, signaling confidence in her candidacy. Moskovitz, known for his commitment to progressive causes, sees Harris as a candidate capable of addressing the pressing issues facing the nation, including economic inequality and social justice. His significant financial backing not only strengthens Harris’s campaign resources but also underscores the importance of tech leaders in shaping political landscapes. As the campaign progresses, Moskovitz’s support could play a pivotal role in rallying other tech entrepreneurs and investors, further solidifying Harris’s position as a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. This contribution marks a critical moment as Harris seeks to galvanize her base and appeal to a broader electorate.

Fred Eychaner

Fred Eychaner, a prominent media executive and philanthropist, has made a significant contribution of $32.7 million to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, highlighting the robust backing she is receiving from the media and entertainment industries. Eychaner, known for his influential role in media and his advocacy for progressive causes, views Harris as a leader who embodies the values of equality, justice, and accountability. His substantial donation not only enhances the campaign’s financial resources but also signals a broader commitment from the media sector to support candidates who prioritize social justice and democratic ideals. As a well-respected figure in the industry, Eychaner’s endorsement is likely to resonate with other media professionals, potentially encouraging additional contributions and mobilizing support among a diverse electorate. This strategic financial backing will be crucial as Harris aims to expand her reach and strengthen her position in the competitive race for the Democratic nomination.

Read More : US Election 2024: Harris And Trump Intensify Campaign Efforts In Final Weekend