In a surprising twist just days before the election, Richard Spencer, a notorious white supremacist and a key figure in the 2017 Charlottesville rally, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Known for his extreme views, Spencer called Harris a “competent leader” and urged his followers—many of whom previously supported Donald Trump—to back her in the upcoming presidential race.

In a nearly 12-minute video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Spencer praised Harris as the “best manager of the American empire,” highlighting her strong stance on issues like Israel and her recognition of Palestinian sovereignty. He stated, “At the DNC, she said that she 100% supports Israel,” emphasizing her commitment to giving Israel lethal aid. Spencer expressed that despite his criticisms of her positions, he believes she represents a better option than Trump.

As Trump and Harris were campaigning in Wisconsin, Spencer made his endorsement known, expressing his disappointment in Trump’s approach to governance. He criticized Trump for promoting chaos and shutting down critical discussions, saying, “The choice is very clear. I think Donald Trump and the MAGA movement bring nothing but stupidity and chaos.”

Spencer’s shift in support reflects a significant departure from his previous alignment with Trump, whom he celebrated after the 2016 election with a now-infamous proclamation: “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” Now, he is advocating for a centrist approach and plans to vote for other Democrats, including Senator John Tester, in Montana.

This unexpected endorsement has stirred controversy, especially given Spencer’s long history of advocating for a white nationalist agenda. Speaking to Newsweek, he stated, “I just want someone who is competent to be in charge,” signaling his desire for effective governance over divisive rhetoric.

As the election nears, Harris continues to gain momentum, bolstered by significant support from Hollywood, pop culture, and tech leaders, while donations to her campaign are outpacing those for Trump.