Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Richard Spencer? Controversial White Supremacist Endorses Kamala Harris

In a nearly 12-minute video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Spencer praised Harris as the “best manager of the American empire.

Who Is Richard Spencer? Controversial White Supremacist Endorses Kamala Harris

In a surprising twist just days before the election, Richard Spencer, a notorious white supremacist and a key figure in the 2017 Charlottesville rally, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Known for his extreme views, Spencer called Harris a “competent leader” and urged his followers—many of whom previously supported Donald Trump—to back her in the upcoming presidential race.

In a nearly 12-minute video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Spencer praised Harris as the “best manager of the American empire,” highlighting her strong stance on issues like Israel and her recognition of Palestinian sovereignty. He stated, “At the DNC, she said that she 100% supports Israel,” emphasizing her commitment to giving Israel lethal aid. Spencer expressed that despite his criticisms of her positions, he believes she represents a better option than Trump.

As Trump and Harris were campaigning in Wisconsin, Spencer made his endorsement known, expressing his disappointment in Trump’s approach to governance. He criticized Trump for promoting chaos and shutting down critical discussions, saying, “The choice is very clear. I think Donald Trump and the MAGA movement bring nothing but stupidity and chaos.”

Spencer’s shift in support reflects a significant departure from his previous alignment with Trump, whom he celebrated after the 2016 election with a now-infamous proclamation: “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” Now, he is advocating for a centrist approach and plans to vote for other Democrats, including Senator John Tester, in Montana.

This unexpected endorsement has stirred controversy, especially given Spencer’s long history of advocating for a white nationalist agenda. Speaking to Newsweek, he stated, “I just want someone who is competent to be in charge,” signaling his desire for effective governance over divisive rhetoric.

As the election nears, Harris continues to gain momentum, bolstered by significant support from Hollywood, pop culture, and tech leaders, while donations to her campaign are outpacing those for Trump.

MUST READ: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Told Americans To Vote Against Trump’?

Filed under

donald trump Harris Kamala Harris Spencer
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox