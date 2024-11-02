Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Why Did Donald Trump Lose His Temper At Milwaukee Rally? Former POTUS Fumes, ‘I’m Working My A** Off’

The Milwaukee rally was his last scheduled visit to Wisconsin, with upcoming stops in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan over the next few days.

During a Friday rally in Milwaukee, former President Trump encountered technical issues with a faulty microphone, leading to visible frustration at what was his final scheduled stop in Wisconsin. Held at Fiserv Forum, where the GOP convention took place in July, the event saw the crowd occasionally chanting “fix the mic” as Trump wrestled with the device, eventually holding it in his hand.

Why Did Donald Trump Lose His Temper At Milwaukee Rally?

Expressing his irritation, Trump remarked, “I think this mic stinks… And then we don’t pay the contractor,” hinting that such a decision could fuel reports of him not paying bills. He went on to say, “Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” calling the situation “pretty stupid.”

He added, “I’m up here seething… I’m working my a** off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm, now my right arm, and my throat because of these stupid people.” He urged the audience to “pretend” the microphone was functioning so he could continue, promising he might return for another event. At one point, he even hit the microphone against the podium in frustration.

Apart from addressing the technical difficulties, Trump’s speech mirrored recent campaign themes, taking aim at former First Lady Michelle Obama, criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris’s qualifications, and pledging stronger immigration policies.

He also falsely claimed he had won Wisconsin twice, although he only secured the state in 2016, losing it narrowly in 2020.

The Milwaukee rally was his last scheduled visit to Wisconsin, with upcoming stops in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan over the next few days.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Do US Elections Happen in November but Inaugurations Wait Until January? 

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris milwaukee rally Trending news US Election news
