Recent data reveals a slow but noticeable shift since the start of the year. In late January, 74 percent of registered voters believed Trump would not concede if he lost, with only 25 percent thinking otherwise. By June, those figures had shifted slightly, with 72 percent still doubting Trump would concede, while 28 percent believed he would.

Will Trump concede?

Despite an increase in confidence over time regarding the likelihood of Trump conceding, voter confidence remains lower than it was prior to the 2020 presidential election. Back then, Trump had already raised concerns about potential election fraud, focusing on mail-in ballots and pandemic-related changes. In mid-August 2020, 55 percent of voters anticipated Trump would not concede if he lost, while 38 percent believed he would. By October 2020, 58 percent held the view that he would not concede, compared to 37 percent who disagreed.

Trump Vs Harris on results

In the latest poll, 73 percent expect that Vice President Harris would concede if she lost, with 26 percent expressing doubts. Similarly, in June, 78 percent anticipated President Biden would concede if he lost, compared to 22 percent who thought he would not.

The October poll also shows that 88 percent of registered voters believe that the presidential election’s loser has a duty to accept the certified results and concede, while 12 percent disagree.

The survey was conducted from October 20 to 23, including 1,704 registered voters, with a margin of error of 3.18 percentage points. The Hill has requested a statement from the Trump campaign for further comments.

US election campaign in last leg

With just one week until Election Day, Vice President Harris is set to appeal to voters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, while former President Trump heads to the important swing state of Pennsylvania.

Harris will speak at the Ellipse on Tuesday, aiming to present a final message to voters, according to a campaign official.

The rally site opens to the public at 3:00 p.m., with events scheduled to conclude by 9 p.m. The Democratic National Committee’s website lists Harris’s D.C. speech, where attendees can register for the event.

The choice of the Ellipse as the location carries symbolic weight, as it was the scene of the January 6, 2021, pro-Trump rally prior to the Capitol breach. Harris reportedly intends to highlight this setting as a representation of contrasting visions between a Trump administration and her own leadership.

