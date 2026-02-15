LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Where Is Your ID? Stop’: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Major Embarrassing Moment During Security Check At Munich Conference | WATCH Viral Video

‘Where Is Your ID? Stop’: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Major Embarrassing Moment During Security Check At Munich Conference | WATCH Viral Video

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir was caught in an embarrassing protocol moment during the Munich Security Conference when he was stopped for an identity check by security personnel, a video of the incident now widely circulating on social media.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 15, 2026 11:22:05 IST

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir was caught in a very embarrassing protocol situation at the Munich security gathering where he was summoned to participate in a top level international security meeting.

A video of the incident, since then gone viral in the social media, captures Munir being held up by security guards and questioned to produce his identification as any other delegate. Reports stated that he was being treated like a usual attendant as opposed to being a visiting dignitary which created a furor on the internet about the international status of the man and the perceived disrespect given to him.

Reportedly, one of the female security officers was caught saying, Stop, where do you get your ID? Before letting him go, please, turn your ID card,’ he said. The video of the interaction has attracted much derision and critics have pointed out that the event reveals the difference between the domestic power of Munir and his presence in the international arena. Adil Raja, a former Pakistani military officer, also wrote on the episode noting that it was a true depiction of the little international presence Munir has, that he seemed to humbly introduce himself when asked by the gatekeepers. Analysts claimed that the incident was humiliating to Pakistan and representative of the way the military leadership in the country is received in such high-end international conferences.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
