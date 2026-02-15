LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Saketh Sreenivasaiah? 22-Year-Old Indian Student From Karnataka Found Dead in California 6 Days After Going Missing Near UC Berkeley

A 22-year-old Indian student was found dead in California six days after he was reported missing. Saketh Sreenivasaiah, originally from Karnataka, was studying Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, and had been untraceable since February 9.

22-Year-Old Indian Student From Karnataka Found Dead in California 6 Days After Going Missing. Photo: (Saketh Sreenivasaiah LinkedIn)
22-Year-Old Indian Student From Karnataka Found Dead in California 6 Days After Going Missing. Photo: (Saketh Sreenivasaiah LinkedIn)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 15, 2026 08:47:33 IST

A 22-year-old Indian student was found dead in California six days after he was reported missing. Saketh Sreenivasaiah, originally from Karnataka, was studying Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, and had been untraceable since February 9. 

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed that authorities have recovered his body and said that all necessary assistance would be provided to ensure the early repatriation of his remains ot India. 

In its statement, the Consulate wrote, “The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.”

Saketh Sreenivasaiah Body Recovered After 6 Days 

Authorities have launched a citywide search across Lake Anza and the Berkeley Hills areas after Saketh Sreenivasaiah was reported missing, having last been seen about a kilometre from the campus. 

Subsequently, his backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was discovered near a house close to Tilden Regional Park, also in the vicinity of the university. 

His father, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, said he last spoke to his son on Gebruary 9,  and that the family has been trying to piece together information ever since. We still haven’t been able to locate him. We are in touch with his roommates and others. We have written to the government seeking support and assistance to find our son,” he told news agency PTI.

Who Was Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

Saketh Sreenivasaiah was a promising young engineer with an impressive academic journey spanning India and the United States. 

As per his LinkedIn, he was pursuing a Master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. 

Prior to relocation to the US, he earned his Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. 

On LinkedIn, he introduced himself as “I’m a Master’s student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at UC Berkeley, with an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras. I’m passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials.”

