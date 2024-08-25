230 Detainees Freed Following Seventh UAE-Mediated Russia-Ukraine Negotiation

In a significant achievement, the UAE has successfully mediated a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives. This latest exchange brings the total number of captives facilitated through UAE mediation to 1,788.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed gratitude to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation efforts.

This latest exchange, occurring less than a month after the previous one, highlights the UAE’s ongoing role as a reliable mediator committed to diplomacy in resolving the conflict.

The country further noted, that this successful mediation, the seventh of the year, is a testament to the UAE’s strong relationships with both parties.

Moreover, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to continuing its efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and de-escalation to address humanitarian issues.

