Monday, October 7, 2024
26 People Reported Dead In Israeli Attacks On Gaza's Mosque And School

Israeli airstrikes early on Sunday morning struck a mosque and a school in central Gaza, resulting in at least 26 deaths and leaving dozens more injured, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

26 People Reported Dead In Israeli Attacks On Gaza’s Mosque And School

Israeli airstrikes early on Sunday morning struck a mosque and a school in central Gaza, resulting in at least 26 deaths and leaving dozens more injured, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The targets of the airstrikes were the Ibn Rushd school and Al-Aqsa Martyrs mosque in Deir al-Balah, a central area in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Military Claims Targeted Hamas Infrastructure

The Israeli military stated that the strikes were aimed at Hamas militants operating within “command and control” centers located at these sites. Israel asserted that it took precautions to reduce civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions and intelligence gathering to ensure that the sites were being used for military purposes.

Aftermath and Eyewitness Accounts

Videos verified by multiple sources, including from Gaza-based media, showed scenes of destruction. Footage from the mosque showed bodies and debris scattered across the area, while footage from the school depicted a fire raging and rescue workers extracting a person from the wreckage. The local Hamas-run civil defense agency reported that 21 individuals were killed in the mosque strike, with many more injured.

Ongoing Impact of the Gaza Conflict

The airstrikes came one year after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 individuals. Since the escalation of the conflict, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been reported killed by Gaza’s health ministry, though these figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. The United Nations, which uses data from Gaza’s health ministry, reported that 187 people were killed in Gaza from September 30 to October 4.

Accusations of Civilian Infrastructure Use

In response to the airstrikes, Hamas accused Israel of targeting civilian areas, including homes, and causing unnecessary casualties. On the other hand, the Israeli military accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure, such as schools and mosques, for military purposes. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claim that Hamas is exploiting these sites to shield its operations, a charge that Hamas has denied.

IDF Operations in Northern Gaza

In addition to the airstrikes, Israeli forces continued to operate in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically surrounding the Jabalia area. The IDF claimed it had targeted multiple Hamas positions during its ground operations. Israel has also warned that northern Gaza remains a highly dangerous area, with new evacuation zones being established and routes to humanitarian areas being reopened.

Humanitarian Concerns and Evacuation Zones

The IDF released a new map indicating potential evacuation routes and designated humanitarian zones, including in the southern Gaza area, although the size of these zones has decreased compared to previous months. Israel has stated that it has expanded the humanitarian corridor in the southern part of Gaza, though humanitarian access remains limited due to ongoing military operations.

Anniversary of October 2023 Hamas Attack

The airstrikes occurred almost exactly one year after Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and took hostages, marking the beginning of the ongoing conflict. Since then, both Israeli and Palestinian casualties have mounted, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated significantly. While international calls for a ceasefire continue, the conflict has yet to show signs of de-escalation.

The continuing military operations and their toll on civilians remain a central issue in international discussions on the crisis.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

