Israel Escalates Lebanon Campaign With Devastating Strikes On Beirut

On Sunday, a series of intense airstrikes rocked the southern suburbs of Beirut, with explosive booms reverberating through the Lebanese capital for nearly 30 minutes. The strikes caused visible flashes of red and white across the sky, which were seen from several kilometers away. According to local eyewitnesses, the air raids targeted Hezbollah strongholds in the area, resulting in widespread damage.

Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah Infrastructure

Israel confirmed the airstrikes, stating that its air force had “conducted a series of targeted strikes on a number of weapons storage facilities and terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization” in the Beirut area. The Israeli military further emphasized that it had taken steps to minimize civilian harm, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the affected zones.

Death of Hezbollah Leaders in Israeli Strikes

These airstrikes are part of Israel’s continued military action against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group. In recent days, Israeli forces have intensified their bombardment of southern Beirut’s Dahiyeh area, a Hezbollah stronghold. According to Lebanese security sources, these strikes have prevented rescue workers from reaching the site of a previous attack, which reportedly targeted prominent Hezbollah figures. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed killed in an Israeli strike on September 27, and reports indicate that his potential successor, Hashem Safieddine, has been out of contact since an airstrike near Beirut’s international airport.

Escalating Conflict in Lebanon

The violence has not been limited to Beirut. On Saturday, Israeli forces also launched an airstrike in the northern city of Tripoli, targeting a Palestinian refugee camp. A Palestinian family, along with a Hamas fighter, were killed in the attack. Hamas, which has a significant presence in Lebanon, confirmed the deaths of two of its members, including one of its leaders, Saeed Atallah, who was also killed in Tripoli.

Civilians Bear the Brunt of the Conflict

The impact of the ongoing strikes has been devastating for civilians. According to Israeli authorities, the airstrikes have killed 440 Hezbollah fighters and destroyed over 2,000 Hezbollah targets. However, Lebanese officials report that hundreds of Lebanese civilians have been killed as a result of the Israeli offensive. Furthermore, around 1.2 million people—nearly a quarter of Lebanon’s population—have been displaced by the fighting.

Continued Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Positions

Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed on Saturday that Israeli forces had made significant advances in southern Lebanon, including the elimination of 440 Hezbollah fighters. The Israeli military’s expanded actions aim to facilitate the return of citizens displaced by Hezbollah’s rocket fire in northern Israel, which has been ongoing since October 8, 2023. The most recent escalation also included missile strikes launched from Lebanon into northern Israel. While one missile was intercepted, another caused no damage.

Regional Implications and Global Protests

The ongoing violence between Hezbollah and Israel comes amid a broader regional crisis. Israel is still grappling with the fallout from the October 7 attack by Hamas, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead and sparked an ongoing war in Gaza. This conflict has contributed to widespread global protests, with demonstrators demanding an end to the bloodshed in Gaza and the broader Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas, has escalated tensions further. The Islamic Republic launched a series of ballistic missile strikes at Israel earlier this week, although the missiles caused minimal damage. Reports suggest Israel is weighing a response to these strikes, with speculation surrounding potential retaliatory actions targeting Iranian oil infrastructure.

International Reactions and U.S. Involvement

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged Israel to consider alternatives to striking Iranian oil facilities, which has fueled concerns over rising oil prices. Meanwhile, General Michael “Eric” Kurilla, the U.S. military commander for the Middle East, is reportedly in the region for consultations with Israeli military officials as the situation continues to evolve.

The humanitarian toll continues to grow, as the region braces for further escalation. As the conflict reaches its one-year mark since the Hamas attacks, the international community remains divided on how to address the deepening crisis.

