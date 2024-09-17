8 Killed, Over 2,700 Injured After Hezbollah Pager Devices Explode In Lebanon

At least three people have died and over 1,200 were injured after pager devices, owned by many workers in various Hezbollah units and institutions, exploded on Tuesday.

At least eight people have died and over 2,700 were injured after pager devices, owned by many workers in various Hezbollah units and institutions, exploded on Tuesday, according to the group.

A 10-year-old girl from the eastern village of Saraain and two Hezbollah members lost their lives, as reported by Hezbollah-owned Al-Ahed News.

Hezbollah stated that these explosions, whose causes are still unknown, resulted in the deaths of the girl and two members, while many others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those who owned one of the pagers and was injured during the explosion, according to Iranian state TV. Amani informed Iranian state TV in a phone call after the incident that he was feeling well and fully conscious.

Hezbollah to conduct security and scientific investigation

Hezbollah announced that they are conducting a security and scientific investigation to identify the causes of the simultaneous explosions.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued a statement on Tuesday instructing all hospitals across Lebanon to be on high alert and ready to respond to the surge in emergency health services.

The ministry stated that preliminary information suggests the injuries were linked to the explosion of wireless devices held by the victims.

Lebanon urges citizens to discard pagers

It also urged all citizens who possess pagers to discard them immediately.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported on its official X account that it had deployed over 30 ambulances to treat and evacuate the wounded from multiple explosions in the South, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Red Cross further noted that 50 more ambulances and 300 Emergency Medical Technicians are on standby to assist with victim evacuations.

In February, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had advised members to stop using mobile phones, warning that they posed a serious risk.

