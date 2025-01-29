30,000 Beds To Detain Migrants: Trump To Build Mass Detention Camp At Guantánamo Bay

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he will sign an executive order to establish a large migrant detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, capable of housing up to 30,000 deported individuals. This move is part of his broader strategy to intensify immigration enforcement and expand detention capacity.

President Trump on Wednesday announced he would sign an executive order directing the preparation of a substantial facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, to accommodate deported migrants. This facility, which has historically been used to detain military prisoners—including some involved in the 9/11 attacks—will be converted into a migrant detention center capable of housing up to 30,000 individuals.

Executive Order Details

The order mandates that both the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security collaborate to set up the facility, which will serve as a holding center for migrants who have been deported from the U.S. “We have 30,000 beds in Guantánamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people,” President Trump stated during a ceremony where he also signed the Laken Riley Act into law, a piece of legislation designed to strengthen the nation’s immigration laws.

Trump further emphasized the necessity of such a measure, saying, “Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back, so we’re going to send them out to Guantánamo.” He added, “This will double our capacity immediately. And tough, it’s a tough place to get out of.”

Guantánamo Bay Detention Camp: A Growing Push to Tighten Immigration Enforcement

The signing of this executive order marks another step in the Trump administration’s broad efforts to curb illegal immigration. Since taking office, President Trump has been vocal in his push for stronger immigration enforcement, issuing a series of executive orders aimed at tackling what he describes as the nation’s immigration crisis. His administration has implemented measures such as declaring a national emergency at the southern border, deploying military assets, reinstating policies limiting asylum pathways, and temporarily halting the refugee program.

Additionally, the Trump administration has ramped up deportations, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) frequently releasing updates on daily arrests made. However, these expedited deportations have sparked challenges, particularly when certain countries refuse to accept migrants deported from the U.S.

Guantánamo Bay: A Historic Controversy

Guantánamo Bay, long known as a military detention center for terror suspects, has gained notoriety for allegations of torture and human rights abuses during the U.S. war on terror. While the Biden administration has sought to reduce operations at the facility, it remains operational, with 15 detainees currently held there. Reports, including one from The New York Times last September, have highlighted that the base also houses a separate facility dedicated to detaining migrants.

Tensions regarding the deportation of migrants have also escalated in recent months. On Sunday, the White House engaged in a dispute with Colombia after the Colombian president initially refused to accept planes carrying deported immigrants. The standoff was resolved only after President Trump threatened to impose tariffs and sanctions on the country, prompting Colombia to relent.

