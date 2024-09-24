Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

A man has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for orchestrating the robbery and murder of rapper PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen. Freddie Trone, 42, received the sentence from Judge Connie Quinones in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

Details of the Case

Trone was convicted on August 7 of one count of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Evidence presented during the trial revealed that his 17-year-old son entered Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles in September 2022, shot PnB Rock, and stole his jewelry while he was dining with the mother of his daughter.

READ MORE: Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM

The prosecution asserted that the teenager acted under his father’s orders. In contrast, the defense claims Trone was merely an accessory after the fact and plans to appeal the verdict.

Impact on Family

District Attorney George Gascón expressed condolences to the family and fans of PnB Rock, stating, “His life was cut short by an act of violence that no family should have to endure.”

Deannea Allen, the mother of PnB Rock, attended the sentencing and shared her grief in the courtroom. “I do not understand how a parent could directly put their child in danger. I just can’t comprehend it. That one action had a ripple effect, and it has ruined many lives,” she said. “Rakim was the shining light in our family. He was a star to us.”

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Trone’s son, now 19, is also charged with murder but is currently in juvenile custody. A judge has ruled him not competent to stand trial at this time. Trone’s attorney, Winston McKesson, criticized the lack of evidence to support the murder conspiracy claim. “There was no evidence produced that he conspired to commit murder,” McKesson stated after the verdict.

PnB Rock, known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and collaborations with various artists, was 30 years old at the time of his death.

ALSO READ: Meryl Streep Advocates For Afghan Women’s Rights At United Nations

