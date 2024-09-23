Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Meryl Streep Advocates For Afghan Women’s Rights At United Nations

Meryl Streep Advocates For Afghan Women’s Rights At United Nations

At a recent event during the U.N. General Assembly, actress Meryl Streep drew attention to the dire situation for women and girls in Afghanistan, stating, “Today in Kabul, a female cat has more freedoms than a woman.” She urged world leaders to prioritize the inclusion of women in Afghanistan’s future, emphasizing the alarming state of women’s rights under Taliban rule.

Impact of Taliban Rule

Since the Taliban regained control in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. forces, women’s rights have been severely restricted. The Taliban has barred most girls from attending high school and women from universities, closed beauty salons, and imposed travel restrictions that require a male guardian.

Life in Kabul

Streep vividly illustrated the restrictions, saying, “A cat may go sit on her front stoop and feel the sun on her face. She may chase a squirrel into the park.” In contrast, she noted that public parks are closed to women and girls, stating, “A squirrel has more rights than a girl in Afghanistan today.”

Voices for Change

Echoing Streep’s sentiments, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of women’s education and leadership, declaring, “Without educated women, without women in employment… Afghanistan will never take its rightful place on the global stage.”

Taliban’s Position

The Taliban maintains that they respect rights according to their interpretation of Islamic law, recently codifying strict moral rules based on decrees from their leadership.

(INCLUDS INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: US Deploys Additional Troops Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

 

 

