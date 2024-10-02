32 Killed In Israeli AirStrikes On Southern Gaza: Palestinian Medical Officials

Israeli airstrikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 32 people in southern Gaza overnight as the military commenced ground operations in the severely affected city of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian medical officials on Wednesday.

Israeli airstrikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 32 people in southern Gaza overnight as the military commenced ground operations in the severely affected city of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian medical officials on Wednesday.

Nearly a year after Hamas’s October 7 attack sparked the conflict, Israel continues to target what it claims are militant locations throughout Gaza. This comes amid shifting attention toward Lebanon, where it is engaged with Hezbollah, and Iran, which executed a ballistic missile strike against Israel late Tuesday.

Death toll might increase

The European Hospital in Khan Younis indicated that it received the deceased following extensive Israeli airstrikes and ground activities in the city. The casualties included several women and children, and many others sustained injuries. The Israeli military has not provided any response yet.

Dr. Saleh al-Hams, head of the nursing department at the European Hospital, mentioned that his facility and the Nasser Hospital began receiving numerous dead and injured individuals around 3 a.m. Some of the wounded were in critical condition, leading him to express concerns that the death toll might increase.

Israeli airstrikes

He noted that Israel had conducted significant airstrikes while its ground forces launched an incursion into three neighborhoods in Khan Younis. He added that earlier this year, Israel executed a substantial offensive that devastated large sections of the city. Throughout the conflict, Israeli forces have frequently returned to areas in Gaza where they had previously engaged with Hamas and other militant groups, as those groups have reassembled.

On October 7, Hamas-led militants killed approximately 1,200 individuals and took around 250 hostage, with about 100 still believed to be in captivity in Gaza, a third of whom are thought to be deceased.

According to local health authorities, Israel’s retaliatory operations have resulted in the deaths of over 41,000 Palestinians, devastated vast areas of Gaza, and displaced most of its 2.3 million residents, often multiple times.

Iran launches missiles into Israel

In response to attacks on its militant allies, Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, claiming it was retaliation for recent Israeli actions against Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the onset of the Gaza conflict.

As air raid sirens rang out, Israelis rushed to bomb shelters, and missiles illuminated the night sky.

The Israeli military reported intercepting many of the Iranian missiles, although some struck central and southern Israel. Two individuals sustained minor injuries from shrapnel, and a Palestinian was killed by a projectile in the occupied West Bank, with the origin of the projectile remaining unclear.

Iran made a big mistake: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran “made a big mistake” and would face repercussions.

President Joe Biden expressed his administration’s “full support” for Israel, indicating that he is in “active discussion” with his advisors regarding the appropriate response.

Iran warned that any infringement of its sovereignty would result in more severe strikes against Israeli infrastructure.

Hezbollah and Hamas, both closely allied and supported by Iran, have escalated tensions, raising concerns of a broader conflict in the Middle East that could involve both Iran and the United States, which has deployed military resources to the region in support of Israel.

Read More: Iran’s Attack On Israel: Here’s Everything You Need To Know