Iran’s Attack On Israel: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

US President Joe Biden directed American forces to support Israel's defense, and US Navy ships reportedly launched about a dozen interceptors at Iranian missiles. Footage also showed interceptions over Amman, Jordan, which had previously intercepted missiles during the April attack.

Iran has fired hundreds of missiles towards Israel, with some reportedly striking Israeli territory. This marks the second attack by Iran this year, following a similar assault in April involving missiles and drones.

Israeli military officials have stated that the missile attacks seem to have concluded, and there is no immediate threat from Iran “for now.” However, the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Details of Iran’s Attack

According to the Israeli military, around 180 missiles were launched towards Israel, making it slightly larger than April’s attack, which involved about 110 ballistic and 30 cruise missiles.

Israeli TV broadcasted footage showing some missiles over Tel Aviv shortly before 19:45 local time. Israeli military officials confirmed that several missiles hit targets in central and southern Israel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that they used hypersonic missiles for the first time, claiming a 90% success rate, while targeting three military bases in Israel.

The Israeli military noted that many missiles were intercepted, as flashes above Tel Aviv demonstrated the activity of air defense systems. In Jerusalem, BBC journalists reported hearing at least two interceptions.

Medical authorities in Israel said that no severe injuries had been reported, although two individuals sustained minor injuries from shrapnel.

What Was The Motive Behind the Attack?

The IRGC claimed that the missile strike was a response to Israel’s killing of senior IRGC and allied militia leaders, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan in Beirut last weekend. They also mentioned the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, a killing widely attributed to Israel though never officially confirmed.

A high-ranking Iranian official told Reuters that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei personally ordered the attack. This development is another episode in the ongoing shadow conflict between the two nations, who remain hostile toward each other’s existence.

Israeli Defense Against the Missiles

Israel has multiple air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, designed to intercept short-range rockets. During the recent attack, other defense systems like David’s Sling—jointly produced by Israel and the US—likely handled medium- to long-range rockets, while Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors targeted longer-range ballistic missiles.

Reaction from Allies

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the assault during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing support for Israel’s right to self-defense. UK Defence Secretary John Healey suggested that British forces had also been involved, although he did not specify their exact role.

Potential Consequences

Israel has warned of serious repercussions for Iran. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that Iran had made “a big mistake” and would “pay for it.” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Haggari described the attack as “serious” and stressed that Israel remained on high alert, adding, “We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also warned of “severe consequences” for Iran if it continued its aggression. The IRGC, however, issued a statement promising a “more crushing and ruinous” response should Israel choose to retaliate.

