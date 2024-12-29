Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

40 Year Old Killed In Shark Attack While Fishing With Family In Australia

Walford, a youth pastor at the Cathedral of Praise church, was bitten on the neck by a shark, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

40 Year Old Killed In Shark Attack While Fishing With Family In Australia

A tragic shark attack on Saturday afternoon claimed the life of 40-year-old Luke Walford, a pastor from Rockhampton, Queensland, while he was fishing with his family off Humpy Island, located in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Walford, a youth pastor at the Cathedral of Praise church, was bitten on the neck by a shark, sustaining life-threatening injuries. Despite immediate efforts to help, he passed away at the scene roughly an hour and a half after the attack.

The Queensland police confirmed the incident, stating that Walford was fishing with family members when the attack occurred. The authorities are investigating the details but have not yet confirmed whether Walford was spearfishing at the time, although photos from his social media show him engaging in fishing activities on previous trips.

Humpy Island, part of the Keppel Bay Islands National Park, is known for its popular camping grounds and easy access to diving and snorkeling spots within the Great Barrier Reef. The area is frequented by both tourists and locals looking to enjoy the underwater beauty of the reef.

This marks Australia’s first fatal shark attack of 2024, following a similar incident in December 2023, when a 15-year-old boy was killed by what was believed to be a great white shark in South Australia.

According to a national database, Australia has seen more than 1,200 shark incidents since 1791, resulting in over 250 fatalities. The majority of these serious attacks are attributed to species such as white sharks, bull sharks, and tiger sharks.

As the community mourns the loss of Walford, authorities are continuing their investigation, and a report will be prepared for the coroner to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the attack.

(Inputs from agency)

Also Read: Tension Escalates Between Taliban And Pakistan Amid Violent Clash Along Border

Filed under

Australia Shark Attack While Fishing

Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What...

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Three Dropped Catches Leave Rohit Sharma Furious In Boxing Day Test | Watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Three Dropped Catches Leave Rohit Sharma Furious In Boxing Day Test | Watch

Why Steve Bannon Called Elon Musk A Toddler

Why Steve Bannon Called Elon Musk A Toddler

Charles Dolan Dies At 98: Net Worth Of Billionaire HBO And Cablevision Founder

Charles Dolan Dies At 98: Net Worth Of Billionaire HBO And Cablevision Founder

What Went Wrong In The South Korea’s Muan Jeju Air Plane Crash?

What Went Wrong In The South Korea’s Muan Jeju Air Plane Crash?

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What

Who Is Bhojpuri Singer Devi? Folk Crooner Asked To Stop Raghupati Raghav Bhajan At BJP Event, Ruckus Over ‘Ishwar Allah Tero Naam’ Lyrics

Who Is Bhojpuri Singer Devi? Folk Crooner Asked To Stop Raghupati Raghav Bhajan At BJP

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What The Actor Claims

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What

Canadian Supermodel Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 In Suspected Gas Leak Incident

Canadian Supermodel Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 In Suspected Gas Leak Incident

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Advertisement

Lifestyle

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox