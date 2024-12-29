40 Year Old Killed In Shark Attack While Fishing With Family In Australia

Walford, a youth pastor at the Cathedral of Praise church, was bitten on the neck by a shark, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

A tragic shark attack on Saturday afternoon claimed the life of 40-year-old Luke Walford, a pastor from Rockhampton, Queensland, while he was fishing with his family off Humpy Island, located in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Walford, a youth pastor at the Cathedral of Praise church, was bitten on the neck by a shark, sustaining life-threatening injuries. Despite immediate efforts to help, he passed away at the scene roughly an hour and a half after the attack.

The Queensland police confirmed the incident, stating that Walford was fishing with family members when the attack occurred. The authorities are investigating the details but have not yet confirmed whether Walford was spearfishing at the time, although photos from his social media show him engaging in fishing activities on previous trips.

Humpy Island, part of the Keppel Bay Islands National Park, is known for its popular camping grounds and easy access to diving and snorkeling spots within the Great Barrier Reef. The area is frequented by both tourists and locals looking to enjoy the underwater beauty of the reef.

This marks Australia’s first fatal shark attack of 2024, following a similar incident in December 2023, when a 15-year-old boy was killed by what was believed to be a great white shark in South Australia.

According to a national database, Australia has seen more than 1,200 shark incidents since 1791, resulting in over 250 fatalities. The majority of these serious attacks are attributed to species such as white sharks, bull sharks, and tiger sharks.

As the community mourns the loss of Walford, authorities are continuing their investigation, and a report will be prepared for the coroner to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the attack.

(Inputs from agency)

Also Read: Tension Escalates Between Taliban And Pakistan Amid Violent Clash Along Border