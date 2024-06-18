44.8 Million Voice Calls Made by Pilgrims from Holy Sites During Eid Al-Adha 2024

Eid al-Adha, also called the “Festival of Sacrifice,” holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in Judeo-Christian tradition).
Eid al-Adha’s origins trace back to a pivotal story found in both the Quran and the Bible. According to Islamic tradition, Prophet Ibrahim received a divine command in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail. Demonstrating unwavering faith, Ibrahim prepared to carry out the command, but God intervened by providing a ram in place of Ismail. This act of devotion is remembered annually by Muslims worldwide during Eid al-Adha.
Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, coinciding with the culmination of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca. This alignment marks a spiritual climax for pilgrims completing their sacred journey.
The celebration begins with Salat al-Eid, a special congregational prayer held in mosques or open spaces, fostering a sense of unity within the Muslim community. Central to Eid al-Adha is Qurbani, where those who can afford it sacrifice an animal—typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel—as a symbolic act commemorating Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son. The meat is then divided into three parts: one for the needy, one for relatives, and one for the family.
Eid al-Adha emphasizes generosity and compassion. Beyond the distribution of sacrificial meat, Muslims engage in acts of charity to ensure that everyone can participate in the festive spirit, regardless of their financial situation. These acts reflect Islamic values of empathy and social responsibility.
While the essence of Eid al-Adha remains consistent, diverse cultural practices enhance its celebration globally. Different countries and regions contribute unique customs, from special dishes and attire to communal gatherings, adding vibrancy and depth to the festival.
Eid al-Adha transcends mere religious observance; it serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and communal harmony. It underscores the enduring values of faith, sacrifice, and charity that unite Muslims worldwide. As families and communities come together, they honor Prophet Ibrahim’s legacy and strengthen the bonds of compassion and solidarity intrinsic to Islamic teachings.