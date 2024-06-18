44.8 Million Voice Calls Made by Pilgrims from Holy Sites During Eid Al-Adha 2024

The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has released a performance report on telecommunications in Makkah and other holy sites during Eid Al-Adha, revealing that pilgrims made an impressive 44.8 million voice calls. The breakdown of these calls includes over 38 million local calls and 6.7 million international calls, all with a success rate exceeding 99 per cent.

Massive Data Consumption

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), CST’s report highlights a staggering total data consumption of 5.79 terabytes during the Eid period. This volume is equivalent to over 2.37 million hours of 1080p HD video content, demonstrating the significant digital engagement of pilgrims during their time in the holy sites.

Per Capita Data Usage

The statistics further show that the average daily data consumption per capita was 779.93 megabytes per subscriber. This figure far surpasses the global average per capita consumption of 380 megabytes per subscriber, indicating a high level of digital activity among the pilgrims.

Mobile Internet Performance

Regarding mobile internet indicators, CST reported an impressive average data download speed of 376.18 megabits per second and an average data upload speed of 48.04 megabits per second. These speeds reflect the robust telecommunications infrastructure supporting the millions of pilgrims during this significant religious event.

The CST’s report underscores the critical role of advanced telecommunications in enhancing the pilgrim experience, ensuring that they remain connected locally and internationally with high reliability and speed during Eid Al-Adha.