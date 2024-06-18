44.8 Million Voice Calls Made by Pilgrims from Holy Sites During Eid Al-Adha 2024

The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has released a performance report on telecommunications in Makkah and other holy sites during Eid Al-Adha, revealing that pilgrims made an impressive 44.8 million voice calls. The breakdown of these calls includes over 38 million local calls and 6.7 million international calls, all with a success rate exceeding 99 per cent.

Massive Data Consumption

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), CST’s report highlights a staggering total data consumption of 5.79 terabytes during the Eid period. This volume is equivalent to over 2.37 million hours of 1080p HD video content, demonstrating the significant digital engagement of pilgrims during their time in the holy sites.

Per Capita Data Usage

The statistics further show that the average daily data consumption per capita was 779.93 megabytes per subscriber. This figure far surpasses the global average per capita consumption of 380 megabytes per subscriber, indicating a high level of digital activity among the pilgrims.

Mobile Internet Performance

Regarding mobile internet indicators, CST reported an impressive average data download speed of 376.18 megabits per second and an average data upload speed of 48.04 megabits per second. These speeds reflect the robust telecommunications infrastructure supporting the millions of pilgrims during this significant religious event.

The CST’s report underscores the critical role of advanced telecommunications in enhancing the pilgrim experience, ensuring that they remain connected locally and internationally with high reliability and speed during Eid Al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha: A Festival of Sacrifice and Community

Eid al-Adha, also called the “Festival of Sacrifice,” holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in Judeo-Christian tradition).

Historical Context

Eid al-Adha’s origins trace back to a pivotal story found in both the Quran and the Bible. According to Islamic tradition, Prophet Ibrahim received a divine command in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail. Demonstrating unwavering faith, Ibrahim prepared to carry out the command, but God intervened by providing a ram in place of Ismail. This act of devotion is remembered annually by Muslims worldwide during Eid al-Adha.

Timing and Connection to Hajj

Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, coinciding with the culmination of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca. This alignment marks a spiritual climax for pilgrims completing their sacred journey.

Rituals and Traditions

The celebration begins with Salat al-Eid, a special congregational prayer held in mosques or open spaces, fostering a sense of unity within the Muslim community. Central to Eid al-Adha is Qurbani, where those who can afford it sacrifice an animal—typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel—as a symbolic act commemorating Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son. The meat is then divided into three parts: one for the needy, one for relatives, and one for the family.

Charity and Community Spirit

Eid al-Adha emphasizes generosity and compassion. Beyond the distribution of sacrificial meat, Muslims engage in acts of charity to ensure that everyone can participate in the festive spirit, regardless of their financial situation. These acts reflect Islamic values of empathy and social responsibility.

Cultural Variations

While the essence of Eid al-Adha remains consistent, diverse cultural practices enhance its celebration globally. Different countries and regions contribute unique customs, from special dishes and attire to communal gatherings, adding vibrancy and depth to the festival.

Conclusion

Eid al-Adha transcends mere religious observance; it serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and communal harmony. It underscores the enduring values of faith, sacrifice, and charity that unite Muslims worldwide. As families and communities come together, they honor Prophet Ibrahim’s legacy and strengthen the bonds of compassion and solidarity intrinsic to Islamic teachings.