Tuesday, December 10, 2024
5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nevada, Tremors Felt In Multiple Cities

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake struck just before 6:10 p.m. EDT, at a depth of 2.9 kilometers.

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nevada, Tremors Felt In Multiple Cities

A powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Nevada on Monday evening, with tremors felt in multiple cities, including Reno, Carson City, Yerington, and Silver Springs. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake struck just before 6:10 p.m. EDT, at a depth of 2.9 kilometers.

At least eight aftershocks have been recorded within 30 minutes of the first earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.3. No casualties and damage have been reported to date.

More details will be provided as the story develops.

 

 

earthquake Latest world news Nevada Earthquake World news

