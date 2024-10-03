5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military Site

On Wednesday, the FBI announced charges against five Chinese nationals, all former students at the University of Michigan, in connection with a suspicious incident near a U.S. military training site in Michigan. The individuals were allegedly caught near Camp Grayling, a National Guard base, in August 2023, during night-time military drills. While they are not being charged for trespassing at the site, they now face accusations of lying to federal investigators and attempting to destroy photographic evidence.

Incident at Camp Grayling: What Happened?

In August 2023, the five individuals were allegedly found near Camp Grayling, located approximately 200 miles north of Detroit, Michigan. The site is frequently used for military drills, and their presence at the location, particularly at night, raised immediate suspicions. According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, a sergeant major with the Utah National Guard confronted the group after spotting them near a lake just after midnight. When asked what they were doing, one of the men reportedly claimed, “We are media.” The group quickly gathered their belongings and left the area without further incident.

Following this encounter, investigators discovered that the group had booked a nearby motel room about a week before the event. While no immediate charges were filed, the investigation continued, eventually leading to accusations of more serious offenses.

Charges Filed: Lying and Conspiracy to Delete Evidence

The five individuals are not facing charges related to trespassing or any actions taken at Camp Grayling itself. Instead, they are being charged with lying to federal investigators and conspiring to delete photographs from their phones, actions that have raised concerns about the group’s intentions during their time near the military site.

The federal complaint indicates that, when interviewed, the individuals provided inconsistent accounts of their reasons for being near Camp Grayling. Initially, they claimed they were in northern Michigan to watch a meteor shower. However, photos taken that night found on an external hard drive suggest a different story. According to the FBI, two images of military vehicles were discovered on one of the men’s devices, despite their claims that they were only there to observe the stars.

FBI’s Investigation and Previous Incidents

In a court filing on Tuesday, the FBI referenced prior cases in which Chinese college students were caught photographing critical U.S. defense sites. While the filing does not provide specific details of these previous incidents, the pattern of behavior has heightened concerns about espionage activities targeting U.S. military facilities.

The criminal complaint also details the group’s statements during interviews conducted by U.S. authorities months after the August 2023 incident. Four months after being confronted at Camp Grayling, one of the men was questioned by border officers at Detroit airport while preparing to travel to South Korea and China. He reiterated the claim that the group had traveled to northern Michigan to watch shooting stars. Further investigation revealed that all five men had graduated from the University of Michigan in the spring of 2023 and were part of a joint academic program between the University of Michigan and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China.

In March 2024, the remaining four men were interviewed by U.S. authorities after landing in Chicago from Iceland. They admitted to being in northern Michigan at the time of the Camp Grayling incident, but their accounts continued to differ. They referred to the National Guard officer who confronted them as “the soldier,” “the camper,” or simply “the nice guy,” according to the FBI’s criminal complaint.

No Arrests Yet, But Charges Loom

Despite the serious nature of the charges, none of the five individuals are currently in U.S. custody. “The defendants are not in custody. Should they come into contact with U.S. authorities, they will be arrested and face these charges,” said Gina Balaya, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit, on Wednesday.

Balaya’s statement reflects the fact that the individuals are believed to have left the United States. The FBI has not yet clarified whether extradition efforts are underway, but the charges now hanging over the group indicate that U.S. authorities are treating the case seriously.

Privacy Concerns and Espionage Fears

While the FBI’s filing focuses on the charges of lying to investigators and attempting to delete evidence, the broader context of the case has raised concerns about potential espionage activities targeting U.S. military sites. Given the history of Chinese students being involved in photographing or documenting sensitive areas, this case has captured attention both within the U.S. and internationally.

The FBI has not explicitly accused the individuals of espionage, but their proximity to military vehicles and activities at Camp Grayling has led to widespread speculation. U.S. officials have long been concerned about foreign actors—particularly from China—attempting to gather intelligence on U.S. military operations, and cases like this fuel those fears.

Joint Program Between U.S. and China

All five individuals involved in the case were students in a joint academic program between the University of Michigan and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The program, which allows students to study in both the United States and China, has been part of broader efforts to foster international collaboration in higher education. However, cases like this one highlight the potential risks associated with such academic exchanges, particularly when national security is involved.

The criminal complaint does not suggest that the University of Michigan or Shanghai Jiao Tong University were involved in the group’s actions. Nevertheless, the case could prompt increased scrutiny of similar academic programs in the future, especially in light of growing tensions between the U.S. and China.