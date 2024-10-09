Afghan National Charged With Plotting Terrorist Attack on Election Day

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a resident of Oklahoma City, has been charged with conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day on behalf of ISIS, according to federal prosecutors.

Court documents unsealed on Tuesday reveal that Tawhedi, 27, was arrested on Monday for conspiracy and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, as well as for acquiring firearms and ammunition to carry out a violent attack in the U.S. He made his initial court appearance in Oklahoma City before U.S. Magistrate Judge Suzanne Mitchell.

Tawhedi was apprehended after meeting with two confidential sources and an undercover FBI agent, who posed as business partners, to purchase rifles, magazines, and ammunition for the planned attack.

An attorney listed for Tawhedi did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday night.

According to the court filings, Tawhedi had indicated in seized communications that he intended to execute his attack on Election Day, November 5. In an interview following his arrest, he confirmed that the attack was aimed at large gatherings, expressing his expectation to die as a martyr alongside a juvenile co-conspirator described as an Afghan citizen with permanent resident status.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the Justice Department remains committed to addressing the ongoing threat posed by ISIS and its supporters, emphasizing their dedication to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting individuals who seek to terrorize the American public.

Court documents also indicate that Tawhedi attempted to liquidate his family’s assets, resettle family members in Afghanistan, and acquire AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition. Google records reveal that he viewed and saved ISIS propaganda, and in July, he searched for information on accessing Washington, D.C. cameras and the states that have passed permitless carry gun laws.

In late August, Tawhedi and his co-conspirator sought to liquidate family assets, including property in Moore, Oklahoma, which was under contract for sale, as well as the family’s cars, electronics, and other belonging