Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Afghan National Charged With Plotting Terrorist Attack on Election Day

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a resident of Oklahoma City, has been charged with conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day on behalf of ISIS, according to federal prosecutors.

Afghan National Charged With Plotting Terrorist Attack on Election Day

Filed under

Oklahoma City US Election 2024

Also Read

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger...

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Entertainment

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Lifestyle

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox