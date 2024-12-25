Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
After 240 Years, Bald Eagle Officially Becomes National Bird Of US

A long-overdue correction was marked today with the official recognition of the bald eagle, a symbol of strength and resilience, as the United States' national bird. President Biden signed the legislation correcting a 240-year oversight. The eagle was featured in key U.S. emblems representing freedom and power.

After 240 Years, Bald Eagle Officially Becomes National Bird Of US

The bald eagle, known so long as an icon of the strength and resilience of the United States, was officially designated today as the country’s national bird, marking a decision long overdue in recognition of its symbolic role in the nation’s identity.
The landmark legislation was signed by President Biden.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an important piece of legislation amending the United States Code to formally declare the bald eagle as the national bird of the country. Such a move corrects the long-overlooked lacuna that has existed over 240 years, in spite of the fact that the eagle has been featured widely in official government emblems, from the Great Seal of the United States to military insignia, currency, and presidential flags.

Before this law, the bald eagle had never been officially known as the national bird of the United States, despite its long history as part of American ideals regarding freedom, strength, and power. While many Americans believed that the bald eagle was the nation’s bird, the new law affirms its status and places the iconic bird in its proper place in the nation’s history.

Bald Eagle’s Symbolic Role In American History

The bald eagle is considered a symbol of the United States since 1782, when it appeared on the Great Seal of the United States. Its design features the eagle, the olive branch, the arrows, the shield bearing stars, and the motto “E Pluribus Unum,” which is interpreted as “Out of many, one.” The emblem has been used in all official documents, military insignia, and government seals to symbolize unity and strength of the nation.

In addition to the Great Seal, the bald eagle has been featured prominently in U.S. currency, national flags, and various other governmental symbols. Its image has become synonymous with American ideals of courage, independence, and patriotism. However, despite its constant presence in American imagery, the bald eagle was never officially declared the national bird, leading to some confusion over the years about its formal status.

The bald eagle is characterized with its white head and tail feathers and sharp yellow bill, a majestic raptor from North America. Strong and powerful in hunting; coupled with its excellent view, it is one of the most dangerous birds around. With a wingspan that can reach up to 7.5 feet, adult bald eagles glide over wide open distances, hunting mainly fish-a significant portion of their diets.

Bald eagles are also known for their huge nests, called “eyries,” which they construct in tall trees, sometimes more than 100 feet above the ground. Such nests weigh several hundred pounds, speaking to the strength and tenacity of the bird. The bald eagle’s capability to see its prey from miles away allows it to be a highly efficient hunter, diving at incredible speeds to snatch fish from the water.

From Endangered Species To Thriving Populations

The bald eagles were once listed as an endangered species mainly because of hunting, destruction of habitat, and large-scale pesticide use, primarily DDT. This pesticide led to reproductive problems in many species of birds, including the bald eagle. However, through concerted efforts at conserving the bald eagles, such as banning the use of DDT and legal protection offered by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the bald eagles have dramatically recovered over the past decades.

Today, bald eagles are no longer listed as endangered and are thriving throughout much of their North American range. Although their population is increasing, they retain protected status under U.S. law to ensure they remain part of the American landscape for generations to come.

Filed under

Bald Eagle National Bird

