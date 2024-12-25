Christmas Day 2024: What’s Open, What’s Closed – Full Store List Here

Most retailers and grocery stores are closed during Christmas Day, but many pharmacies, grocery stores, and convenience stores will remain open for the last-minute shoppers. Call ahead to confirm local hours for these supplies.

As Christmas Day approaches, most retailers, grocery stores, and pharmacies will close their doors to celebrate the holiday and spend time with their families. But what if you need something on December 25? Whether you need one more holiday ingredient, have a last-minute wrapping paper gift to get, or find you’ve run out of important supplies, there are a few stores that are still open to accommodate you.

Are Any Stores Open On Christmas Day?

Most stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but several important retailers will remain open. These are pharmacies, some grocery stores, and convenience stores with extended hours. If you are really in a pinch, there are places you can find anything from food items to medicine. Not all places will be open, though, so make sure you double-check hours before leaving.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day 2024

For those who want to pick up last-minute ingredients or holiday essentials, a number of grocery stores will be open on Christmas Day:

ACME: Many ACME locations will be open with reduced hours, typically from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not all stores will be open, so check your local hours before heading out.

Albertsons: Only a few locations of Albertsons will be open with limited hours on Christmas Day. It is best to call your local store to confirm.

Giant Food: Most Giant Food stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed at most locations, though Bethesda, Catonsville, and Pikesville will remain open. Gas stations may operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Giant Pickup will be unavailable.

ShopRite: Since ShopRite is independently owned, most locations will be closed on Christmas, though a few may open with reduced hours. Always verify the hours at your nearest store.

Safeway: Several Safeway locations will remain open with shortened hours, so make sure to confirm local hours before heading out.

Vons: Like other chains, Vons will have select locations open with limited hours. Check for the specific store hours in your area.

Pharmacies Open On Christmas Day 2024

If you are looking for a pharmacy, here are a few to consider:

CVS: Most CVS locations will be open on Christmas Day and will maintain regular hours. However, some locations will have limited hours or will be closed. CVS suggests that consumers call their local stores or check the store locator to confirm.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day, but their hours will be adjusted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and pharmacies will remain open for the convenience of those needing something urgent.

Convenience Stores Open On Christmas Day

If you run low on essentials such as milk, snacks, or quick items, convenience stores are open on Christmas Day. These stores usually open their doors at normal business hours or close a bit early than usual:

If you need something quick on Christmas Day, a number of convenience stores will be open to help with your last-minute shopping. Here’s the list of which stores will be open:

Casey’s: Open starting at 10 a.m. and will close during regular business hours.

Certified Oil: Operates during normal business hours.

Cumberland Farms: Available during regular hours throughout the holiday.

Fastrac: Open as usual during regular business hours.

Kwik Shop: Will maintain normal business hours.

Kum & Go: Stores will be open on Christmas Day.

Loaf ‘N Jug: Continues to operate as usual during normal business hours.

Minit Mart: Stores are open during regular hours.

Quik Stop: Open as per usual, maintaining regular hours.

Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours a day, providing continuous service.

7-Eleven: A majority of locations are open 24/7, with some having adjusted hours on Christmas Day.

Sprint: Available during regular business hours.

Tom Thumb Convenience Stores: Will be open during normal operating hours.

Turkey Hill: Open as usual during regular hours.

Wawa: Many locations will operate as normal, though some may have adjusted hours.

Retail Stores Closed On Christmas Day 2024

The majority of larger retail chains will close their doors on Christmas Day, giving employees time to spend with family. Some of the well-known retailers that will be closed on the holiday include:

-Ace Hardware

-American Eagle

-Apple

-Athleta

-Banana Republic

-Bath & Body Works

-Barnes & Noble

-Belk

-Best Buy

-Bloomingdale’s

-Burlington

-Dillard’s

-Dollar General

-Dollar Tree

-Family Dollar

-Gap

-HomeGoods

-Homesense

-IKEA

-JCPenney

-JOANN

-Kirkland’s

-Kmart

-Kohl’s

-Lowe’s

-Macy’s

-Marshalls

-Menards

-Michaels

-Neiman Marcus

-Nordstrom

-Nordstrom Rack

-Old Navy

-Petco

-PetSmart

-Pottery Barn

-REI

-Rite Aid

-Ross Stores

-Saks Fifth Avenue

-Saks Off 5th

-Sephora

-Sierra

-Staples

-Stop & Shop

-The Home Depot

-TJ Maxx

-Trader Joe’s

-True Value

-Ulta

-UPS

-Yankee Candle

For those requiring last-minute items, these convenience stores and pharmacies stay open to help during the holiday season, offering everything from snacks to essentials. Just make sure to check the local hours as they tend to vary.

