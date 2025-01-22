‘AI-Powered Personalized Cancer Vaccine In 48 Hours’: Trump’s $500B AI Plan Stargate Makes Big Claim

President Donald Trump has unveiled Stargate, a $500 billion AI-driven project by OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, aimed at revolutionizing cancer treatment through early detection and personalized vaccines. The initiative promises to redefine healthcare and accelerate medical breakthroughs with cutting-edge technology.

A revolutionary approach to cancer treatment may soon become a reality, as President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project called Stargate. Revealed at the White House on Tuesday, the initiative is a collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, aiming to harness AI to develop groundbreaking healthcare solutions, including cancer vaccine for each person.

AI To Accelerate Cancer Vaccine Development

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison highlighted the potential of AI to transform cancer detection and treatment. “Little fragments of those [cancer] tumors float around in your blood. So you can do early cancer detection. If you can do it using AI, you can do early cancer detection with a blood test and using AI to look at the blood test,” Ellison explained.

Ellison added that AI could accelerate vaccine development like never before. “Once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person—design a vaccine for every individual person that vaccinates them against that cancer. That mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically, again using AI, in about 48 hours.”

Building the Cancer Vaccine

The Stargate initiative is set to build large data centers in Texas as part of its first phase, with plans for further expansion across the United States. President Trump praised the project, calling it a monumental step for America.

“These world-leading technology giants are announcing the formation of Stargate,” Trump said. “A new American company that will invest $500 billion at least in AI infrastructure in the United States.”

Ellison revealed that construction for 10 data centers is already underway, with plans to scale up to 20 buildings.

Job Creation and Economic Impact With Stargate

In addition to its healthcare implications, the project is expected to create significant economic opportunities. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the job creation potential of Stargate, saying, “This initiative could create hundreds of thousands of jobs in America.”

Altman also underscored the rapid pace of medical innovation that AI could bring. “We will see diseases get cured at an unprecedented rate. We will be amazed at how quickly we’re curing this cancer and that one—and heart disease,” he said.

A Golden Age for America

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son echoed the sentiment of optimism, calling the Stargate project a cornerstone of progress. “This is the beginning of the golden age of America,” Son said. He credited President Trump’s leadership for enabling the partnership, adding, “We would not have decided unless you won. This will help solve many, many issues—difficult things that otherwise we could not have solved.”

Son further highlighted AI’s transformative potential. “Artificial super intelligence will come to solve the issues that mankind never, ever thought we could solve,” he said.

